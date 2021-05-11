DJ Mag announces plans for reimagined Top 100 Clubs 2021

MUMBAI: DJ Mag, the world's leading electronic music magazine, today announced the dates for this year's Top 100 Clubs poll. The 2021 edition of the poll, which typically runs annually from December-April, had been delayed due to the impact of the pandemic on the nightlife industry but will now launch this Wednesday (12th May) - reimagined for the current times.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to force the closure of thousands of clubs worldwide. While clubs in some parts of the world are beginning to reopen this year, many are unable to do so. Under the unifying belief that now is not the time to hide clubs away, DJ Mag made the decision to use their platforms to celebrate and support the global nightclub industry as we start to imagine a return to the dancefloor globally.

DJ Mag will celebrate venues through the launch of the Top 100 Clubs 2021 Virtual World Tour, a nine-week virtual showcase open to clubs of all sizes across the globe which you can watch on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch pages.

The sets are taking a variety of forms: they may be a DJ set from an empty club, a classic set from the club at its peak, or a live set from a club that is currently able to open legally and safely.

Alongside this, DJ Mag will be supporting clubs through a directory - available to any venue around the world - on top100clubs.com (from 12th May) and all voting pages during the event period. This directory will collate fundraising efforts by clubs across the world. Each territory is in a different position in terms of the pandemic this year. So each club is in a different situation.

These fundraising efforts could be a direct link to a Crowdfunder campaign supporting the club in question; it may be a link to purchase advance tickets for the venue when it's open, or to buy merchandise that helps fund the club. It could also be a link to a charitable organisation that a club is supporting locally, such as a food bank or local community organisation.

While these streams are running on DJ Mag's channels, there will be a link that will enable viewers to donate to crowdfunders linked from within the Top 100 Clubs 2021 Virtual World Tour content.

In addition, DJ Mag have committed to donate a portion of their advertising inventory to participating clubs who are in extreme hardship due to the pandemic.

Martin Carvell, managing director, DJ Mag said: "While dancefloors in certain parts of the world are beginning to reopen, many more are unable to do so. We believe this year's reimagined Top 100 Clubs will provide an exciting new platform for our community to celebrate and support global nightclub culture safely, until we can all return to the dancefloor together."

The virtual world tour is open to electronic music clubs across the sector, who can apply by contacting top100clubs-virtual@djmag.com

The Top 100 Clubs Virtual World Tour will run from Saturday 15th May running every Saturday until the middle of July. Watch out on DJMag.com and our social channels for announcements.

Club culture is something to be proud of. Please join DJ Mag, where you can, in supporting and celebrating the world's most exciting dancefloors.

Voting goes live at vote.djmag.com this Wednesday 12th May and runs until 14th July.