News |  10 May 2021 12:30 |  By RnMTeam

VAX Live: Selena Gomez, Joe Biden, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and more raise awareness about vaccination at the first large scale concert in over a year

MUMBAI: Combining the power of political figures and celebrities from across the world, “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” preached the message of getting people vaccinated within the United States and helping other countries in need. With numerous well-known figures in attendance, the musical extravaganza managed raised more than 50 million dollars in funds.

The first ever large scale, covid compliant concert, VAX Live witnessed a staggering crowd of 20,000 fans eagerly watching performers Foo Fighters, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez and Eddie Vedder, who graced the stage for the first time in over a year. Enthusiastic to be reliving the glory of live performances, the artists had a gala time rocking out on the stage. The concert was hosted by singer Selena Gomez, with A-listers Sean Penn, Jimmy Kimmel and Chrissy Teigen presenting as guest speakers.

Joe Biden, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared several times, urging people that vaccination is safe, and moreover necessary for us to beat the pandemic. India’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan encouraging folks to extend a helping hand to those in need. Other political figures appeared in video messages including European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and French president Emmanuel Macron.

Catch the repeat telecast of one-of-a-kind concert airing on Vh1 India at 1 PM and 9 PM; Colors Infinity at 6 PM and Comedy Central at 12 PM on Monday, 10th May.

