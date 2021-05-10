RUMTUM's releases new single 'Gold Splash'

MUMBAI: Cleveland-based artist RUMTUM will be releasing his single Gold Splash on 14th May 2021. Gold Splash is the second single from RUMTUM's upcoming LP Isles in Indigo. The album is the landing point where the story begins for musician and visual artist RUMTUM.

Gold Splash is a visual blast of underwater VHS voyages and saturated synth outtakes. This track instantly transforms you into guiding a dive mission on the great barrier reef. There’s a playground of textural soundscapes and atmospheric pleasures inspired by reading offshore correspondence documents written by marine biologists in the 1970s.

While living in Hawaii and studying the coral reef around South Kona for two months, the LP was recorded on samplers and a Tascam tape deck. Returning to the mainland with only saturated rough drafts influenced this over-saturated lost island tape vibe. The recordings were finished at a mountain home in southern Colorado during the worldwide shutdown of COVID-19, it was an odd time to work on such an uplifting and mystical concept but allowed for escapism at its best.