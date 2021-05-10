RUMTUM's releases new single 'Gold Splash'

MUMBAI: Cleveland-based artist RUMTUM will be releasing his single Gold Splash on 14th May 2021. Gold Splash is the second single from RUMTUM's upcoming LP Isles in Indigo. The album is the landing point where the story begins for musician and visual artist RUMTUM.
Gold Splash is a visual blast of underwater VHS voyages and saturated synth outtakes. This track instantly transforms you into guiding a dive mission on the great barrier reef. There’s a playground of textural soundscapes and atmospheric pleasures inspired by reading offshore correspondence documents written by marine biologists in the 1970s.
While living in Hawaii and studying the coral reef around South Kona for two months, the LP was recorded on samplers and a Tascam tape deck. Returning to the mainland with only saturated rough drafts influenced this over-saturated lost island tape vibe. The recordings were finished at a mountain home in southern Colorado during the worldwide shutdown of COVID-19, it was an odd time to work on such an uplifting and mystical concept but allowed for escapism at its best.
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more
MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more
MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more
MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more
MUMBAI: Dr Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge, India), in collaboration with the Anupam Kher Foundation...read more
MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS just revealed their charismatic teaser photo where each member is sporting suits and alluring charm of their own...read more
MUMBAI: If you thought Blackpink was powerful as a group, just wait until the solo projects start rolling out. After their debut album set records...read more
MUMBAI: Combining the power of political figures and celebrities from across the world, “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” preached the...read more
MUMBAI: The civil society has come together in an exemplary display of strength and support in these testing times of the covid-19 pandemic. As the...read more