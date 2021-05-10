For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 May 2021 13:50 |  By RnMTeam

"Project Heal India" to conduct relief activities for the COVID-19 crisis in India

MUMBAI: Dr Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge, India), in collaboration with the Anupam Kher Foundation recently started an initiative called “Project Heal India”. Through this initiative, the aim is to aid in the current fight against COVID-19 across India by providing medical aid and other relief during these unprecedented times.

Through the project, the organizations will provide critical equipment and other life supporting devices to needy institutions and hospitals across India. The first consignment of CrossVent Ventilators (ICU Critical Care), Medtronic Ventilators, ResMed non-invasive ventilation devices and oxygen concentrators are expected to arrive in India within the week.

Speaking about this, Dr Ashutosh Tewari, said, “We want the people in India to know that they are not alone, and we will fight this together. We may be 10,000 miles away, but we continue to keep you close in our hearts and thoughts. The supplies we are sending are a kind of symbolic gesture and a sign of solidarity. We know that the needs are both extremely urgent and very great. On behalf of everyone who has so generously contributed to this effort, we are grateful to be able to contribute to Project Heal India. COVID-19 has touched me personally and professionally in many ways, yet I remain hopeful that together we will win this fight.”

Adding further, Mr Baba Kalyani, said, “This is an exemplary gesture from Dr Ashutosh Tewari, Chairman, Milton and Carroll Petrie Department of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, whom I have known for the last 14 years. As an eminent American Doctor of Indian origin, this generous effort to help the Indian medical system with so much support at this time of crisis is immensely valued. I am personally humbled and very pleased to contribute to this collective endeavour, Project Heal India, along with Anupamji and his foundation.”

Mr Anupam Kher, said, “At the time of an ongoing world crisis, we human beings have always collectively come together to respond and provide help in any way possible. As India is reeling under a huge crisis, it is our moral responsibility to pick up the mantle and do our bit. Numerous people from around the globe reached out asking of ways to be of help but as Dr Ashutosh Tewari was one of the first to come up with a concrete plan. This gave me the needed impetus to take this forward and be of service to our nation. It is people and humanitarians like Mr Baba Kalyani and Dr Ashutosh Tewari that help make the world a better place and restore our faith time and again in humanity. I am honoured and pleased to be joining hands with them.”

In response to the overwhelming need, Project Heal India will do its best to address the needs created by the pandemic. The contributors believe that to control this virus, it is extremely important to work together and ensure the health and safety of citizens and do our part in this ever-changing situation.

Project Heal India will also continue to raise funds, medicines, and other necessary relief material to help our people and our community at large. The need of the hour is to come together, join hands and unitedly fight this global enemy. Every step counts, every gesture is valued, and every help and aid will bring us one step closer to our goal of eradicating this virus. Nothing is too much or too less when the intention is pure and there is a common goal of humanity.

To know more on the project and collaborate, log on to - http://anupamkherfoundation.org/

Tags
COVID-19 Anupam Kher Foundation
Related news
News | 10 May 2021

RUMTUM's releases new single 'Gold Splash'

MUMBAI: Cleveland-based artist RUMTUM will be releasing his single Gold Splash on 14th May 2021. Gold Splash is the second single from RUMTUM's upcoming LP Isles in Indigo. The album is the landing point where the story begins for musician and visual artist RUMTUM.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2021

Adnan Sami gets the jab, encourages netizens

MUMBAI: Adnan Sami on Sunday took the Covid-19 vaccine. The singer took to social media to encourage netizens to get the jab, saying it is the only way to secure oneself amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2021

Shreya Ghoshal: I urge everyone to meet people only if unavoidable

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Friday urged people to stay at home at a time when India is struggling to contain a raging second wave of Covid-19 and witnessing a large number of deaths daily.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2021

Johnny Roars brings romance to rap with his latest single, 'Yaad Hai Tujhe’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Johnny Roars explores romance in his latest rap single, 'Yaad Hai Tujhe'. Released under his label Roar Films Inc., the poet turned lyricist penned this track using inspiration from a very personal experience of love, loss and a touch of frustration:

read more
News | 19 Apr 2021

Sonu Nigam: As a Hindu I feel the Kumbh Mela shouldn't have taken place

MUMBAI: Noted singer Sonu Nigam on Sunday reacted to the Kumbh Mela being made symbolic for this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The singer feels, the religious gathering shouldn't have been permitted to happen amid the pandemic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM and The Voice of Fashion announce Shop Talk

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

News
BIG FM launches a new initiative #BIGHUG, aims to spread smiles and positivity to those affected by Covid

MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more

News
EXIT Festival announce 20 new names for 20th anniversary edition this sumner

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more

top# 5 articles

1
VAX Live: Selena Gomez, Joe Biden, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and more raise awareness about vaccination at the first large scale concert in over a year

MUMBAI: Combining the power of political figures and celebrities from across the world, “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” preached the...read more

2
Help India Breath: Katalyst Entertainment brings together a wide variety of artists to raise funds for Mission Oxygen India

MUMBAI: The civil society has come together in an exemplary display of strength and support in these testing times of the covid-19 pandemic. As the...read more

3
Bad Colours' remix of single 'CMYK' by Jamal Dixon

MUMBAI: The second remix coming from Bad Colour's critically acclaimed PINK album comes from Newark, NJ native Jamal Dixon. A well known DJ and...read more

4
Jaan Kumar Sanu and Aagaaz Entertainment releases new single Maa on eve of mother's day

MUMBAI: Jaan Kumar Sanu comes with his new single 'Maa' on occasion of Mother's Day under the banner of Aagaaz Entertainment. The song is produced...read more

5
Singer Anuradha Paudwal donates 15 oxygen concentrators to hospitals in Maharashtra and Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

MUMBAI: “The secret to living is giving,” says Anuradha Paudwal who donated 15 oxygen concentrators to help India fight the COVID war via her...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games