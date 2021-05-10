Jaan Kumar Sanu and Aagaaz Entertainment releases new single Maa on eve of mother's day

MUMBAI: Jaan Kumar Sanu comes with his new single 'Maa' on occasion of Mother's Day under the banner of Aagaaz Entertainment. The song is produced by Neeraj Tiwari and pirected by Aman Nautiyal. Music is composed and given by Rahul and Anjan. Female vocal is given by Rita Bhattacherjee ( Jaan's mother) and Shailey and lyrics by Ashish Upadhyay who is deputy commissioner of GST in Dehrahun.
On sharing his working experience with Aagaaz Entertainment and Neeraj Tiwari Jaan says, "It was amazing as usual as I have had the good fortune of working with Aagaaz and Neeraj Dada earlier as well for Tu Sandeli and Be Intehaan Sa. Ma is a very special track because the concept of mother and so singing a song together has not been explored a much. It was unique and the recording was pretty difficult due to Covid. We recorded the song in Kolkata with the composer and made the most out of it."
On sharing his joy of singing with his mother for the first time he states,"It was my Mom's first time with the mike so it's very special for me. It's dedicated to all the mothers everywhere. As I have shared the quote - Just remember, your mother knows you 9 months more than the world so she should be above all. This song is a sweet humble tribute to every mother out there who has done their bit and raised their kids with lot of hardworking, sacrifice, compromise.This is just a small humble tribute from me and Aagaaz Entertainment. "
Producer Neeraj Tiwari adds,"After release of beintehaan, I told Rita madam to sing one song with Jaan. I sent them the lyrics and they really liked it.Then I decided to do duet song on the occasion of mothers day.
Neeraj Tiwari, aims to work with young talent (actors/Actress)as well as new & experienced singers and musicians and has set a target of creating 50-70 music video in this year.
