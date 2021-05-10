For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 May 2021 13:03 |  By RnMTeam

Help India Breath: Katalyst Entertainment brings together a wide variety of artists to raise funds for Mission Oxygen India

MUMBAI: The civil society has come together in an exemplary display of strength and support in these testing times of the covid-19 pandemic. As the country suffers the worst health crisis in the living memory, Katalyst Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. together with Mission Oxygen is organising a virtual fundraiser ‘Hope for O2’ with the help of various artists to help raise funds to meet the demand for Oxygen and help India breathe easy.

This Live interactive event which curated & hosted by Entertainment Specialist Nitin Arora, M.D., Katalyst Entertainment, will feature singers, actors and performers such as Adnan Sami, Sonu Nigam, Amaal Malik, Badshah, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Vishal Mishra, Sukhbir, Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Bohra, Karishma Tanna, Sunil Grover and Terrence Lewis among others.

Date & Time: Monday, May 10, 2021, 7 pm.

The programme will be live streamed on Facebook and Youtube

@missionoxygenindia
@nitinaroraofficial
@sonunigaamofficial @badboyshah @amaal_malik @gururandhawa @mikasingh @nehadhupia @kailashkher @meetbrosofficial @mikasingh @nehadhupia @karishmaktanna @katalystworld

Tags
Nitin Arora Katalyst Entertainment Adnan Sami Sonu Nigam Amaal Malik Badshah Kailash Kher Mika Singh Guru Randhawa Vishal Mishra Sukhbir Neha Dhupia Karanvir Bohra Karishma Tanna Sunil Grove
Related news
News | 10 May 2021

Vishal Mishra: Artists are like frontline workers

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Mishra feels artistes are like frontline workers because they help people overcome stress and anxiety in testing times as the ongoing global pandemic.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Sonu Nigam: There's going to be severe blood crisis in India, so donate blood

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam urged every non-vaccinated person in India to step forward and donate blood because he says there is will be a severe blood crisis amid the second wave of Covid-19.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2021

Guru Randhawa, Jaani and B Praak revive love with Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Doob Gaye’ featuring Urvashi Rautela

MUMBAI: Ever since Guru Randhawa and T-Series teamed up in 2015, together they have created several hits like Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit, Naach Meri Rani, and several more. The pop sensation now teams up with composer B Praak and lyricist Jaani for Bhushan Kumar's new single ‘Doob Gaye’.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2021

Vishal Mishra: I made 'Tu bhi sataya jayega' on my birthday

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Vishal Mishra says his new song "Tu bhi sataya jayega" is special because he created the track entirely on his birthday. He says he has tried to explore emotions in the song from a woman's perspective.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2021

Vishal Mishra’s latest masterpiece 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' starring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals brings to you yet another masterpiece, ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’ in the soulful voice of the multi award-winning and super hit singer-composer Vishal Mishra, featuring bigg boss fame and a real-life power couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM and The Voice of Fashion announce Shop Talk

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

News
BIG FM launches a new initiative #BIGHUG, aims to spread smiles and positivity to those affected by Covid

MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more

News
EXIT Festival announce 20 new names for 20th anniversary edition this sumner

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bad Colours' remix of single 'CMYK' by Jamal Dixon

MUMBAI: The second remix coming from Bad Colour's critically acclaimed PINK album comes from Newark, NJ native Jamal Dixon. A well known DJ and...read more

2
Jaan Kumar Sanu and Aagaaz Entertainment releases new single Maa on eve of mother's day

MUMBAI: Jaan Kumar Sanu comes with his new single 'Maa' on occasion of Mother's Day under the banner of Aagaaz Entertainment. The song is produced...read more

3
RUMTUM's releases new single 'Gold Splash'

MUMBAI: Cleveland-based artist RUMTUM will be releasing his single Gold Splash on 14th May 2021. Gold Splash is the second single from RUMTUM's...read more

4
BTS unveils first photo teaser of "BUTTER"

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS just revealed their charismatic teaser photo where each member is sporting suits and alluring charm of their own...read more

5
Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha's most awaited music video "Little Star", out now!

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani and singer Shehbaz Badesha are finally here with their most awaited song “Little Star” which is presented by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games