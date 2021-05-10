Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha's most awaited music video "Little Star", out now!

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani and singer Shehbaz Badesha are finally here with their most awaited song “Little Star” which is presented by Shehnaaz Gill, the music is composed by G Skillz and sung by Shehbaz Badesha. Giorgia Andriani has already created a buzz on social media for her song Little Star through fun and dancing reels with Shehbaz Badesha.

Now finally the song “Little Star” has released and is up now on Shehnaaz Gill’s YouTube channel. The song portrays Giorgia Andriani as a sexy policewoman who helps escape a criminal which is played by Shehbaz Gill as they are in love. The song “Little Star” has some extremely catchy beats and is definitely groove-worthy. Giorgia Andriani is seen flaunting her sexy moves in the song, while Shehbaz Gill’s swag is amazing. Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Gill can both be seen wearing some great quirky outfits. The song “Little Star '' is getting a huge response from the audience as both Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Gill’s fans were waiting since the teaser has created some hype, also for the first time, Shehnaaz Gill has presented a song.

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series “Karoline Kamakshi”. The actress Giorgia Andriani was seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song “Roop Tera Mastana” which got a huge response from the audience, she will be soon starring in the film “Welcome To Bajrangpur” alongside Shreyas Talpade. Giorgia Andriani has more exciting upcoming projects that she will be announcing soon.