News |  10 May 2021 15:19

DJ Snake to collaborating with Blackpink’s Lisa?

MUMBAI: If you thought Blackpink was powerful as a group, just wait until the solo projects start rolling out. After their debut album set records and turned heads last year, Blackpink are planning to be in your area in more ways than one. The recent success of member’s Rosé solo track “On The Ground” is just further proof that these girls are just as great on their own, and now member Lisa is likely planning to release her debut this coming June.

So who will be appearing on that project? Well, tweets might come and go but nothing gets past K-Pop fans. The eagle-eyed fanbase noticed that DJ Snake was actually responding to tweets about whether or not he was working with Lisa and Selena Gomez. He shot down the Selena feature, especially since he very recently worked with her on their track “Selfish Love,” but confirmed a song with Lisa and noted that it’s already done. It’s also worth noting that DJ Snake has been repping the K-pop girl group long before their debut album ever dropped - and he’s more than familiar with their signature catchphrase, too.

Whatever his collaboration with Lisa is, it’s going to be worth the wait. Look for more info on the song coming soon since June is only a few short weeks away. Hopefully the rumors are true and this album drops then.

DJ Snake BLACKPINK Lisa
