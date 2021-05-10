DJ Snake to collaborating with Blackpink’s Lisa?

MUMBAI: If you thought Blackpink was powerful as a group, just wait until the solo projects start rolling out. After their debut album set records and turned heads last year, Blackpink are planning to be in your area in more ways than one. The recent success of member’s Rosé solo track “On The Ground” is just further proof that these girls are just as great on their own, and now member Lisa is likely planning to release her debut this coming June.
So who will be appearing on that project? Well, tweets might come and go but nothing gets past K-Pop fans. The eagle-eyed fanbase noticed that DJ Snake was actually responding to tweets about whether or not he was working with Lisa and Selena Gomez. He shot down the Selena feature, especially since he very recently worked with her on their track “Selfish Love,” but confirmed a song with Lisa and noted that it’s already done. It’s also worth noting that DJ Snake has been repping the K-pop girl group long before their debut album ever dropped - and he’s more than familiar with their signature catchphrase, too.
Dj Snake & Black Pink In Your Area pic.twitter.com/PvYxEHb3vl
— DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) April 18, 2019
Whatever his collaboration with Lisa is, it’s going to be worth the wait. Look for more info on the song coming soon since June is only a few short weeks away. Hopefully the rumors are true and this album drops then.
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more
MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more
MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more
MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more
MUMBAI: Dr Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge, India), in collaboration with the Anupam Kher Foundation...read more
MUMBAI: Combining the power of political figures and celebrities from across the world, “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” preached the...read more
MUMBAI: The civil society has come together in an exemplary display of strength and support in these testing times of the covid-19 pandemic. As the...read more
MUMBAI: The second remix coming from Bad Colour's critically acclaimed PINK album comes from Newark, NJ native Jamal Dixon. A well known DJ and...read more
MUMBAI: Jaan Kumar Sanu comes with his new single 'Maa' on occasion of Mother's Day under the banner of Aagaaz Entertainment. The song is produced...read more