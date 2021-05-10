BTS unveils first photo teaser of "BUTTER"

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS just revealed their charismatic teaser photo where each member is sporting suits and alluring charm of their own. The band will release their new single “Butter” at midnight (EDT) on May 21.
“Butter” is a dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS. This song is the second English single following “Dynamite” released in August last year.
Be on the lookout for more teaser photos to come.
