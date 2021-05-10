For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 May 2021 13:05 |  By RnMTeam

Bad Colours' remix of single 'CMYK' by Jamal Dixon

MUMBAI: The second remix coming from Bad Colour's critically acclaimed PINK album comes from Newark, NJ native Jamal Dixon. A well known DJ and nightlife fixture in NYC having worked at the legendary Tunnel, a long term residency at the Standard West side, and as an employee of Turntablelab for many years, Jamal has just begun branching out into his own New Jersey tinged combination of house and techno music with two releases on Jaymz Nylon's imprint and a killer DJ mix for Beats In Space.

Here, Jamal takes the bumpin' dance interlude of the aforementioned Bad Colours track and turns it into something a little more peaktime - a hands-in-the-air dance track when the summertime park jam really starts picking up at sunset, or when the club starts filling up at 1am!

Tags
Bad Colours CMYK Jamal Dixon Songs music
Related news
News | 10 May 2021

DJ Snake to collaborating with Blackpink’s Lisa?

MUMBAI: If you thought Blackpink was powerful as a group, just wait until the solo projects start rolling out. After their debut album set records and turned heads last year, Blackpink are planning to be in your area in more ways than one.

read more
News | 10 May 2021

BTS unveils first photo teaser of "BUTTER"

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS just revealed their charismatic teaser photo where each member is sporting suits and alluring charm of their own. The band will release their new single “Butter” at midnight (EDT) on May 21.

read more
News | 10 May 2021

RUMTUM's releases new single 'Gold Splash'

MUMBAI: Cleveland-based artist RUMTUM will be releasing his single Gold Splash on 14th May 2021. Gold Splash is the second single from RUMTUM's upcoming LP Isles in Indigo. The album is the landing point where the story begins for musician and visual artist RUMTUM.

read more
News | 10 May 2021

Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha's most awaited music video "Little Star", out now!

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani and singer Shehbaz Badesha are finally here with their most awaited song “Little Star” which is presented by Shehnaaz Gill, the music is composed by G Skillz and sung by Shehbaz Badesha.

read more
News | 10 May 2021

Jaan Kumar Sanu and Aagaaz Entertainment releases new single Maa on eve of mother's day

MUMBAI: Jaan Kumar Sanu comes with his new single 'Maa' on occasion of Mother's Day under the banner of Aagaaz Entertainment. The song is produced by Neeraj Tiwari and pirected by Aman Nautiyal. Music is composed and given by Rahul and Anjan.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM and The Voice of Fashion announce Shop Talk

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

News
BIG FM launches a new initiative #BIGHUG, aims to spread smiles and positivity to those affected by Covid

MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more

News
EXIT Festival announce 20 new names for 20th anniversary edition this sumner

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jaan Kumar Sanu and Aagaaz Entertainment releases new single Maa on eve of mother's day

MUMBAI: Jaan Kumar Sanu comes with his new single 'Maa' on occasion of Mother's Day under the banner of Aagaaz Entertainment. The song is produced...read more

2
"Project Heal India" to conduct relief activities for the COVID-19 crisis in India

MUMBAI: Dr Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge, India), in collaboration with the Anupam Kher Foundation...read more

3
RUMTUM's releases new single 'Gold Splash'

MUMBAI: Cleveland-based artist RUMTUM will be releasing his single Gold Splash on 14th May 2021. Gold Splash is the second single from RUMTUM's...read more

4
BTS unveils first photo teaser of "BUTTER"

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS just revealed their charismatic teaser photo where each member is sporting suits and alluring charm of their own...read more

5
Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha's most awaited music video "Little Star", out now!

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani and singer Shehbaz Badesha are finally here with their most awaited song “Little Star” which is presented by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games