Bad Colours' remix of single 'CMYK' by Jamal Dixon

MUMBAI: The second remix coming from Bad Colour's critically acclaimed PINK album comes from Newark, NJ native Jamal Dixon. A well known DJ and nightlife fixture in NYC having worked at the legendary Tunnel, a long term residency at the Standard West side, and as an employee of Turntablelab for many years, Jamal has just begun branching out into his own New Jersey tinged combination of house and techno music with two releases on Jaymz Nylon's imprint and a killer DJ mix for Beats In Space.

Here, Jamal takes the bumpin' dance interlude of the aforementioned Bad Colours track and turns it into something a little more peaktime - a hands-in-the-air dance track when the summertime park jam really starts picking up at sunset, or when the club starts filling up at 1am!