Wilder. release debut single "Oh No" with Rude Records

MUMBAI: Southern California indie-rock duo Wilder. have announced their signing with Rude Records and unveiled their debut single “Oh No”. With vibrant, high-energy instrumentals and vulnerable lyrics, “Oh No” represents a new beginning for Wilder. bandmates, Stephen Ramos and Nick Sturz, who have been making music together for over 10 years in other projects. Fans can stream the song here:

music.ruderecords.com/ohno“

Sometimes a fresh start is really what you need,” shares the band. “‘Oh No’ really embodies the path to how Wilder. came to be. Like our other songs, it has colorful, bright instrumentals that mask very honest, vulnerable lyrics, like ‘I got what I want/still kinda feel lost.’ This is just a small insight to an internal struggle of starting something new, yet not really knowing the outcome of what this new endeavor will bring us. But man, we are stoked. Let’s get wild.”Wilder. is the brand new project of Long Beach, CA musicians Stephen Ramos and Nick Sturz. Over the past decade, the two musicians have cut their teeth on the road and in the studio, performing dozens of tours across the states, recording albums and paying their dues. Having learned valuable lessons by means of failure, success and perseverance, the duo have formed Wilder., what they feel to be the most accurate representation of who they are as artists.Their music as Wilder. is upbeat, infectiously melodic, and resemblant of the Southern California aesthetic from which it was created. Their aim is simple, and is even written onto Ramos’ Fender Telecaster - the band is now here, and things are about to get wild. But behind their vibrant imagery, their songs have underlying lyrical content full of honesty and angst, with a tongue-in-cheek attitude that leaves the listener wanting to know more of the story.