Harry Styles and Emma Corrin shared a kiss while filming 'My Policeman'

MUMBAI: Is this movie out in theaters yet?!

That's what many pop culture fans are asking themselves after Harry Styles and Emma Corrin were spotted hard at work filming the upcoming film, My Policeman.

In photos obtained by E! News, the "Golden" singer shared a passionate kiss on the lips with his co-star as cameras rolled in the U.K. Soon after, Harry was photographed wrapping his arm around Emma as they walked through the set.

The former One Direction member sported a dark jacket and pants while Emma opted for a drab coat. And for those who think the fashion looks a little retro, the movie takes place in the late 1990s.

Before any and all romance rumors start, we want to make it clear that they are simply filming a movie. In other words, this is all professional and Harry's girlfriend and fellow actress Olivia Wilde has nothing to worry about.

In My Policeman, Harry plays Tom Burgess, a gay police officer who marries a teacher named Marion (Emma) while in a relationship with a museum curator played by David Dawson. The film is based on a novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts.

Before the project even began, Harry and Emma shared an unlikely connection. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Crown star recalled a day when Harry babysat her dog.

"He once dog sat for me," she told Jimmy Fallon. "I was having dinner and know where he lives, and he looked after Spencer for me."

Ultimately, it turned out to be a one-night gig after Emma's dog proved to be a bit unpredictable. As Emma recalled, "He hasn't done it again and I think it's because, halfway through the meal, I got a message that just said, ‘He won't stop farting. Is that normal?'"

While many may know Emma for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, Harry has just begun to dip his feet in the acting world.

In addition to starring in The Policeman, the Grammy winner is expected to star in Don't Worry Darling, a psychological thriller directed by Olivia.