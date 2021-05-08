Eid time again with Salim Sulaiman Jazaak Allah- A special song for healing during this pandemic

MUMBAI: Every year, the musical maestros, Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, release a song on the auspicious occasion of Eid. And, this year they’re releasing - “Jazaak Allah” - that doesn't just celebrate Ramadan Eid, but also celebrates the spirit of humanity. The spirit of lending a helping hand to those most in need. The spirit of coming together as a collective community. The spirit of overcoming trials and tribulations, together. In a lot of ways, this track is reflective of the times we live in and how we need to cast aside our differences as we battle the ongoing pandemic.

“Jazaak Allah” means “May Allah reward you with goodness”. In times like these, the track assumes even more significance through its pure message and call to action. Set in this backdrop, Salim-Sulaiman didn’t just want to compose just another track. They wanted to create something with more relevance and depth. Something that serves as a source of comfort, peace, and healing as well.

And, that’s precisely what “Jazaak Allah” does. It’s devotional vibe set to a beautiful, peaceful melody and powerful Urdu lyrics by Irfan Siddiqui transport listeners to a tranquil mental space, temporarily. Featuring the surreal voice of the super-talented Javed Ali along with Salim himself, the song goes from strength to strength with each passing second, to become a wonderful celebration of Ramadan Eid.

Written by Salim-Sulaiman’s close friend, Irfan Siddiqui, “Jazaak Allah” has a powerhouse of talent on display. Irfan has previously written many chartbusters for them such as “Aashayein”, “Ali Maulah”, “Bismillah”, and many other memorable devotional songs. In a lot of ways, “Jazaak Allah” has turned out to be a homecoming for the trio.

The deep lyrical meaning of the song is also set to an engaging human story in the music video. The story of a simple, humble man named Ali based in the picturesque locales of Srinagar, Kashmir. Despite being poor and barely being able to fulfil his family’s basic needs, Ali displays great humanity in helping people around him with genuine kindness. “Jazaak Allah’s” true message is driven home through Ali’s selfless actions - when you do good to and for others without any vested interests, you receive goodness in return. True happiness and meaning in life is derived by making others happy or comfortable. A credo worth taking note of and imbibing in our lives, especially in these hard times.

This Ramadan Eid, Salim and Sulaiman Merchant deliver a track for the ages, yet again. But, this time, it means so much more to them. “Jazaak Allah” means so much more to us.