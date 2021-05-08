DJ Tanishq Aka Tanishq Gaikwad gears up for his release with Zee Music Company

MUMBAI: Tanishq a DJ and Music producer from the city of oranges Nagpur is all set to make his debut on Zee Music Company right after being the first Indian to release on Hexagon Records by Don Diablo.

This 23yr old is leaving footprints behind for others to follow with his exceptionally amazing work.

FALLING by Tanishq, Johnnie Ernest & Viberay is a pop track, influenced by modern-day electric guitar intro with a super catchy vocal melody and hook that'll make you sing the song again and again.

The video has been shot in Solang Valley, Kunal Thakur the Kabir Singh fame actor is playing the main lead in the Video.

Hashtags Studio by Aman Gujral and Manik has made the video.

The track is scheduled to release in the coming weeks on Zee Music Company.

DJ Tanishq said in an interview, it is important to deliver content, which is surprising for my audience, such scale projects needs years of vision, it'll be a special release for me.