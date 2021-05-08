Demi Lovato still struggles with "Daily" eating disorder

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato just shared a special message about her eating disorder recovery.
On Wednesday, May 5, the "I Love Me" singer took to Instagram to share a Boomerang of a mug that reads, "I am worth it," next to a stylized heart, which is a symbol associated with the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA).
"This is the @neda symbol for eating disorder recovery. I painted this at @colormemine years ago," Demi began the post. "Even though I was in the throes of my eating disorder, I still made this in hopes that I would truly believe it some day. I still struggle. Daily. There are periods of time where I forget about my food struggles and other times it's all I think about. Still. But that is what ED recovery looks like for some people and I still have hope that someday I won't think about it anymore. For now my mug reminds me that I am worth it, and today I believe it."
Demi's battle with eating disorders became public in 2010, when she sought treatment for bulimia, as well as self-harm issues. Since then, she has been candid about the ups and downs in her recovery, most recently in a YouTube documentary series Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which also details her substance abuse issues following her nearly fatal 2018 overdose.
