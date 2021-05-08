Composer Vanraj Bhatia passes away: Tollywood mourns loss

MUMBAI: Music maestro Vanraj Bhatia passed away on Friday and fans have been paying their tributes by remembering his evergreen work.He was 93. He was reportedly bedridden due to age-related issues. Bhatia rose to fame scoring music in an array of arthouse and middle-of-the-road films in the seventies and eighties, such as `Ankur`, `Manthan`, `Bhumika`, `Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro`, `Mohan Joshi Haazir Ho!` and `36 Chowringhee Lane`, as well as TV shows `Wagle Ki Duniya` and `Banegi Apni Baat`. He was reportedly bedridden due to age-related issues. He had not been well for a while now.

The composer won the National Award for his music in Govind Nihalani`s acclaimed `Tamas` in 1988 and was a recipient of the Padma Shri in 2012.

There has been a flood of condolences and mourning from all over bollywood. Filmaker Hansal Mehta, Actor- Singer Farhan Akhtar, Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar, Musician Ehsaan Noorani expressed profound sorrow on Bhatia's Demise. Besides Bollywood, music and film industry of tollywood is also immersed in profound sorrow. Ace Film Maker Atanu Ghosh took the internet saying shares his experience of meeting the legendary music composer. Ghosh pens down mesmerizing words of remembrance to bid farewell to Bhatia. Tollywood's renowned music director Debajyoti Mishra, who was a disciple of Salil Chowdhury expresses experience of how Salil Chowdhury appreciated Bhatia's work. In the end he adds

"Vanraj.... in your Exodus, I offer all my heartfelt love, respect, hugs and kisses. May our bonding be an eternal fountain of inspiration beyond the horizon of death." Rhythmic Maestro and adept Music director Bickram Ghosh also expresses grief on the death of Vanraj Bhatia. He focuses mainly on the veteran music director's contribution to the field of Background score. Proficient Playback singer Soumita Saha calls the Maestro " King of background score", while express ing dolorous Soumita also focuses on Vanraj Bhatiya's contribution to the field of Background score. Virtuoso Music director of bollywood and tollywood Jeet Ganguly writes " The phenomenal composer #VanrajBhatia sir has left us today...it is a great loss for our music industry..Om Shanti " .

The veteran music composer left for heavenly abode leaving the music enthusiasts on over the world in profound grief.