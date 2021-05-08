For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 May 2021 15:39 |  By RnMTeam

Acclaimed songwriter Wrabel unveils passionate new track "good"

MUMBAI: Wrabel releases “good”, his first solo track of 2021 (and first release since signing with Nettwerk) and a powerful ode to moving on and living for now that begs the listener “let a good thing be good... don’t you let a good thing go bad.” It’s a song about letting go of the arresting nature of our memories, failures, ex-lovers and disappointments, so we can see clearly enough in the here and now to embrace the magic currently in front of us. Also out is the accompanying music video, directed by Carlos Asse.It’s classic Wrabel - gorgeous falsetto soaring amongst choral hums, a soulful confessional vocal delivery accented with each piano key, lyrics that toe the line between universally relatable and deeply personal like an entry taken from his private diary. Like his past acclaimed multi-million streamed singles “11 Blocks” and “The Village”, “good” is an earnest and honest exploration of the scary, unsure parts in all of us that binds us together as humans.

“I feel so lucky to have worked with Carlos Asse on this video,” Wrabel says. “We wanted to build off of one of my favorite lyrics in the song – ‘i know you still see him in your apartment , let me in i’ll paint the walls.’ – following a couple as they move into a new space - like a fresh start. Whether it’s anger, resentment or hurt, sometimes it’s the smallest disagreement that can send those feelings from the deep - down to the surface. The smallest thing can turn a good thing bad. But leaning in and trusting can keep a good thing good.”

Wrabel’s “knife-to-the-heart” songwriting has led to him becoming “one of Hollywood’s finest songwriters for a decade” (American Songwriter), with collaborations/co-writing partnerships with Kesha (including their 2020 collab “since i was young” that earned coverage on Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and Billboard, P!nk, Louis Tomlinson, Backstreet Boys, Louis the Child, Wafia, Cash Cash, and more.

He showcased his artistry on the national NBC TODAY stage last year performing “hurts like hell”, and his forthcoming debut LP (to drop later in 2021) will continue his journey as a celebrated artist in his own right, following the release of his stripped, heart-on-his-sleeve ‘piano’ collection this past year and 2019’s ‘one of those happy people’ EP which had Billboard saying that Wrabel is “ready for his breakthrough.” Wrabel has also been described by Buzzfeed as "criminally underrated", and The Huffington Post wrote that he is "one of pop's unsung talents".

Currently, Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan are in Wrabel's Top 20 countries based on streaming.

Tags
songwriter Wrabel good music
Related news
News | 08 May 2021

DJ Tanishq Aka Tanishq Gaikwad gears up for his release with Zee Music Company

MUMBAI: Tanishq a DJ and Music producer from the city of oranges Nagpur is all set to make his debut on Zee Music Company right after being the first Indian to release on Hexagon Records by Don Diablo.

read more
News | 08 May 2021

Composer Vanraj Bhatia passes away: Tollywood mourns loss

MUMBAI: Music maestro Vanraj Bhatia passed away on Friday and fans have been paying their tributes by remembering his evergreen work.He was 93. He was reportedly bedridden due to age-related issues.

read more
News | 08 May 2021

Eid time again with Salim Sulaiman Jazaak Allah- A special song for healing during this pandemic

MUMBAI: Every year, the musical maestros, Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, release a song on the auspicious occasion of Eid. And, this year they’re releasing - “Jazaak Allah” - that doesn't just celebrate Ramadan Eid, but also celebrates the spirit of humanity.

read more
News | 08 May 2021

Wilkinson drops new single 'Keep Dancing'

MUMBAI: Dance music icon Wilkinson returns with the new single ‘Keep Dancing’, out 7th May on his own Sleepless Music label.

read more
News | 08 May 2021

Music Composer Dj Sheizwood’s new track with Roohani Sisters on Apeksha Music "Mennu Ishq Samajh Na Aave" is out now

MUMBAI: Featuring- Roohani Sisters (Dr. Jagriti Luthra and Dr. Neeta Pandey), Singers- Roohani Sisters, Music- Dj Sheizwood, Lyrics- Kunwar Juneja, Video Director and editor- Imtiaz Alam, Programming - Viplove Rajdeo, Mix and Mastered - Niraj Singh, Producer - Ajay Jaswal

read more

RnM Biz

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

News
BIG FM launches a new initiative #BIGHUG, aims to spread smiles and positivity to those affected by Covid

MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more

News
EXIT Festival announce 20 new names for 20th anniversary edition this sumner

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more

News
Pilot Events will present valuable data for Night Time Economy to reopen

MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more

top# 5 articles

1
Music Composer Dj Sheizwood’s new track with Roohani Sisters on Apeksha Music "Mennu Ishq Samajh Na Aave" is out now

MUMBAI: Featuring- Roohani Sisters (Dr. Jagriti Luthra and Dr. Neeta Pandey), Singers- Roohani Sisters, Music- Dj Sheizwood, Lyrics- Kunwar Juneja,...read more

2
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin: My whole being is built around playing to people

MUMBAI: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said he misses playing live for people but he is trying to come to terms with that situation. "I mean my whole...read more

3
Demi Lovato still struggles with "Daily" eating disorder

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato just shared a special message about her eating disorder recovery. On Wednesday, May 5, the "I Love Me" singer took to Instagram...read more

4
Sitarist Prateek Chaudhuri dies at 49

MUMBAI: Renowned sitarist Prateek Chaudhuri has passed away after Covid-related issues. He was 49. The death comes within a week of his father Pandit...read more

5
Star.One drop infectious summer-ready new single 'Won't Hold Back'

MUMBAI: Sibling DJ and producer duo Star.One continue their ascent through the UK musical ranks with new single ‘Won’t Hold Back’, out 7th May. An...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games