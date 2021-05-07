Urvashi Rautela's powerful and killer dance moves on Britney Spears's Tap in x Gimme More, Breaks the internet

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela always has us in awe with her interesting films and music videos. “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “Pagalpanti”, “Singh Saab the Great'', “Mr. Airavata”, “Sanam Re” are a few of the many films of Urvashi Rautela which were loved by people. Talking about the music videos the actress’s recent single hit with Guru Randhawa “Doob Gaye” has crossed 80 million views and is all set to go beyond 100. Urvashi Rautela’s other music videos like “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si” and “Teri Load Ve” have also collected millions of views.

No doubt Urvashi Rautela is good at acting but she also aces dancing. Urvashi Rautela is trained in more than 25 plus dance forms some are Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Hip Hop, Jazz, Ballet, Pole Dance, Salsa, Contemporary, Kuchipudi, Flamenco, and many more. Recently, Urvashi Rautela posted a fantastic video of herself dancing on a mix of Britney Spears’ Gimme More and Tap In by Saweetie, doing some amazing and sick moves. At the beginning of the video, the actress can be seen playing with a moon around her dance moves that are syncing perfectly. Urvashi Rautela’s dance in this video reminds us somewhat of Britney Spears and Beyonce.

On the work front, The most exciting project for Urvashi Rautela is going to be her international music collaboration “Versace” with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela will be sharing screen space with Randeep Hooda for the upcoming Jio studios’ web series “Inspector Avinash”. The actress will soon be making her Tamil debut in a big-budget multilingual sci-fi film. The most interesting part about this debut is that Urvashi Rautela will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian. Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will be starring in “Black Rose” a bilingual thriller, and a Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”.