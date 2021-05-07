For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 May 2021 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

Star.One drop infectious summer-ready new single 'Won't Hold Back'

MUMBAI: Sibling DJ and producer duo Star.One continue their ascent through the UK musical ranks with new single ‘Won’t Hold Back’, out 7th May.

An irresistible dose of pumping house, ‘Won’t Hold Back’ combines soaring diva vocals, a euphoric piano chords and a deep, pounding bassline - delivering a track that’s been crafted with the jam-packed summer dancefloor in mind. It follows March single ‘Hate Love’ featuring S.E.N and their recent remix of ‘Flowers’ by Phoenix Laoutoris.

Stream:
https://starone.lnk.to/WontHoldBack

Refusing to stick to one genre, Star.One have built their reputation on mixing a variety of underground genres including the garage, house and dancehall sounds of their youth. Their production credits reads like a royalty list of grime, having worked with P Money, D Double E, Ghetts and Big Narstie. Always in demand for remixes, credits include Craig David, Mahalia, Unknown T and the Streets’. Recent smash single ‘This Way’, which kicked off their recent signing to Positiva Records, was met with wide acclaim and saw subsequent reworks featuring Backroad Gee and Trillary Banks. They have since drawn praise from an array of tastemaker publications, such as Complex, Notion, DJ Mag and Trench.

A feelgood, floor-filling single, ‘Won’t Hold Back’ is primed to become one of the dance tracks of summer 2021 as it provides the perfect soundtrack to warmer days ahead.

Tags
Won't hold back music Songs
Related news
News | 07 May 2021

Music composer and santoor maestro Rahul Sharma brings together music legends Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Singer Ustad Rashid Khan, Sonu Nigam and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain for Kunal Kohli directorial Ramyug

MUMBAI: For the first time in the history of music, legendary artists like Flutist Padmavibhushan Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Santoor maestro Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Singer Ustad Rashid Khan, Sonu Nigam and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain came together under one roof for Kunal Kohli’s much-awaited web-s

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha's upcoming single video "Little Star", teaser out now!

MUMBAI: The stunning Giorgia Andriani is seen alongside the singer Shehbaz Badesha in their upcoming music video “Little Star” whose teaser is finally out now. The song ‘Little Star” is produced by Shehnaaz Gill with music composed by G Skillz.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Adele marks "Thirty Free" with transformation pictures

MUMBAI: Adele is 33 and loving it.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

IPRS releases funds to the authors and composers' community in this second wave of pandemic and lockdown

MUMBAI: The outbreak of pandemic is significantly impacting industries across India, with the music and entertainment industry being no exception. The music sector particularly has been hit hard with the loss of revenue for live performances.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Urvashi Rautela's powerful and killer dance moves on Britney Spears's Tap in x Gimme More, Breaks the internet

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela always has us in awe with her interesting films and music videos. “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “Pagalpanti”, “Singh Saab the Great'', “Mr. Airavata”, “Sanam Re” are a few of the many films of Urvashi Rautela which were loved by people.

read more

RnM Biz

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

News
BIG FM launches a new initiative #BIGHUG, aims to spread smiles and positivity to those affected by Covid

MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more

News
EXIT Festival announce 20 new names for 20th anniversary edition this sumner

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more

News
Pilot Events will present valuable data for Night Time Economy to reopen

MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more

top# 5 articles

1
American Idol winner Laine Hardy named official ambassador of Louisiana

MUMBAI: Rising country star and ABC’s American Idol winner Laine Hardy has officially been named an Ambassador of his home state of Louisiana. At a...read more

2
BTS' V slips on recognising Robert Downey Jr; J-Hope calls Conan O'Brien 'Curtain'

MUMBAI: A hilarious video, of talk show host Conan O'Brien reacting to BTS band member J-Hope not knowing who he is, has gone viral. In fact, besides...read more

3
Sonu Nigam: There's going to be severe blood crisis in India, so donate blood

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam urged every non-vaccinated person in India to step forward and donate blood because he says there is will be a severe blood...read more

4
South-London based Jianbo presents a a laid-back ode to boy racer culture on new single 'Jianbo Express'

MUMBAI: Proprietor of hard-hitting flows, Jianbo is excited to share his mesmerising new single ‘Jianbo Express’ - his first track since his...read more

5
Mazare & Keepsake release rock-infused Drum & Bass track 'Open Heart (Feat. Liel Kolet)' via Monstercat

MUMBAI: Mazare returns to the release radar with another propulsively driving original production, ‘Open Heart’, with UK producer Keepsake, and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games