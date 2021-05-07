Star.One drop infectious summer-ready new single 'Won't Hold Back'

MUMBAI: Sibling DJ and producer duo Star.One continue their ascent through the UK musical ranks with new single ‘Won’t Hold Back’, out 7th May.
An irresistible dose of pumping house, ‘Won’t Hold Back’ combines soaring diva vocals, a euphoric piano chords and a deep, pounding bassline - delivering a track that’s been crafted with the jam-packed summer dancefloor in mind. It follows March single ‘Hate Love’ featuring S.E.N and their recent remix of ‘Flowers’ by Phoenix Laoutoris.
Stream:
https://starone.lnk.to/WontHoldBack
Refusing to stick to one genre, Star.One have built their reputation on mixing a variety of underground genres including the garage, house and dancehall sounds of their youth. Their production credits reads like a royalty list of grime, having worked with P Money, D Double E, Ghetts and Big Narstie. Always in demand for remixes, credits include Craig David, Mahalia, Unknown T and the Streets’. Recent smash single ‘This Way’, which kicked off their recent signing to Positiva Records, was met with wide acclaim and saw subsequent reworks featuring Backroad Gee and Trillary Banks. They have since drawn praise from an array of tastemaker publications, such as Complex, Notion, DJ Mag and Trench.
A feelgood, floor-filling single, ‘Won’t Hold Back’ is primed to become one of the dance tracks of summer 2021 as it provides the perfect soundtrack to warmer days ahead.
MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more
MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more
MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more
MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more
MUMBAI: Rising country star and ABC’s American Idol winner Laine Hardy has officially been named an Ambassador of his home state of Louisiana. At a...read more
MUMBAI: A hilarious video, of talk show host Conan O'Brien reacting to BTS band member J-Hope not knowing who he is, has gone viral. In fact, besides...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam urged every non-vaccinated person in India to step forward and donate blood because he says there is will be a severe blood...read more
MUMBAI: Proprietor of hard-hitting flows, Jianbo is excited to share his mesmerising new single ‘Jianbo Express’ - his first track since his...read more
MUMBAI: Mazare returns to the release radar with another propulsively driving original production, ‘Open Heart’, with UK producer Keepsake, and...read more