Star.One drop infectious summer-ready new single 'Won't Hold Back'

MUMBAI: Sibling DJ and producer duo Star.One continue their ascent through the UK musical ranks with new single ‘Won’t Hold Back’, out 7th May.

An irresistible dose of pumping house, ‘Won’t Hold Back’ combines soaring diva vocals, a euphoric piano chords and a deep, pounding bassline - delivering a track that’s been crafted with the jam-packed summer dancefloor in mind. It follows March single ‘Hate Love’ featuring S.E.N and their recent remix of ‘Flowers’ by Phoenix Laoutoris.

Stream:

https://starone.lnk.to/WontHoldBack

Refusing to stick to one genre, Star.One have built their reputation on mixing a variety of underground genres including the garage, house and dancehall sounds of their youth. Their production credits reads like a royalty list of grime, having worked with P Money, D Double E, Ghetts and Big Narstie. Always in demand for remixes, credits include Craig David, Mahalia, Unknown T and the Streets’. Recent smash single ‘This Way’, which kicked off their recent signing to Positiva Records, was met with wide acclaim and saw subsequent reworks featuring Backroad Gee and Trillary Banks. They have since drawn praise from an array of tastemaker publications, such as Complex, Notion, DJ Mag and Trench.

A feelgood, floor-filling single, ‘Won’t Hold Back’ is primed to become one of the dance tracks of summer 2021 as it provides the perfect soundtrack to warmer days ahead.