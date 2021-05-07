For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 May 2021 15:29

South-London based Jianbo presents a a laid-back ode to boy racer culture on new single 'Jianbo Express'

MUMBAI: Proprietor of hard-hitting flows, Jianbo is excited to share his mesmerising new single ‘Jianbo Express’ - his first track since his explosive debut single ‘S.H.A.O.L.I.N'.

Sailing upon squelching synths and warbling subtle bass progressions, ‘Jianbo Express’ is an ode to the thrill that is to be found in the rapid desires of boy racers, particularly in the young east Asian community in London.

"'Jianbo Express’ is a song about living fast and enjoying life,” Jianbo explains, "I’ve always been inspired by older cousins and as a kid being able to sit in their Hondas, drive round and listen to rap - those moments always stuck with me.”

The South London rapper has an enviable talent for burying meaning inside a glossy exterior; conjoining modern sensibilities with nostalgic UK club roots, drawing from garage, grime, trap and dubstep. “Like a lot of my songs, the musicality of the track ties directly into the lyrical content,” Jianbo continues, “Like a film piece, it’s about setting a mood. 'Jianbo Express' is about a type of feeling I get riding round South London.”

