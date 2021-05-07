South-London based Jianbo presents a a laid-back ode to boy racer culture on new single 'Jianbo Express'

MUMBAI: Proprietor of hard-hitting flows, Jianbo is excited to share his mesmerising new single ‘Jianbo Express’ - his first track since his explosive debut single ‘S.H.A.O.L.I.N'.
Sailing upon squelching synths and warbling subtle bass progressions, ‘Jianbo Express’ is an ode to the thrill that is to be found in the rapid desires of boy racers, particularly in the young east Asian community in London.
"'Jianbo Express’ is a song about living fast and enjoying life,” Jianbo explains, "I’ve always been inspired by older cousins and as a kid being able to sit in their Hondas, drive round and listen to rap - those moments always stuck with me.”
The South London rapper has an enviable talent for burying meaning inside a glossy exterior; conjoining modern sensibilities with nostalgic UK club roots, drawing from garage, grime, trap and dubstep. “Like a lot of my songs, the musicality of the track ties directly into the lyrical content,” Jianbo continues, “Like a film piece, it’s about setting a mood. 'Jianbo Express' is about a type of feeling I get riding round South London.”
MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more
MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more
MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more
MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more
MUMBAI: Mazare returns to the release radar with another propulsively driving original production, ‘Open Heart’, with UK producer Keepsake, and...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Vibha Saraf is out with her new song "I really like you". The singer, who shot to fame singing "Dilbaro" in the Alia Bhatt-starrer "...read more
MUMBAI: Insisting that her foray into the world of performing arts was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, Kashika Kapoor says that it’s her passion...read more
MUMBAI: The outbreak of pandemic is significantly impacting industries across India, with the music and entertainment industry being no exception....read more
MUMBAI: For the first time in the history of music, legendary artists like Flutist Padmavibhushan Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Santoor maestro Pt Shiv...read more