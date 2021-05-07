For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 May 2021 18:20 |  By RnMTeam

Music composer and santoor maestro Rahul Sharma brings together music legends Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Singer Ustad Rashid Khan, Sonu Nigam and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain for Kunal Kohli directorial Ramyug

MUMBAI: For the first time in the history of music, legendary artists like Flutist Padmavibhushan Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Santoor maestro Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Singer Ustad Rashid Khan, Sonu Nigam and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain came together under one roof for Kunal Kohli’s much-awaited web-series Ramyug. All thanks to the persuasion of composer and Santoor maestro Rahul Sharma.

Talking about working with the legends, Rahul shares, "It's all thanks to Kunal (Kohli), who was looking for a classical yet global sound for this adaption of Ramayan, that we got to bring in veterans we grew up listening to. Having worked with Kunal earlier for Yash Chopra Hritik Roshan starrer the requirement this time was very different. Kunal knew I had access to the best of classical music as well as the experience in combining global collaborations which I did earlier with Grammy winners such as KennyG, Deep Forest, Richard Clayderman, so the opportunity to bring such Indian Legends veteran together with the present sound was something he wanted and was such an inspirational journey. With every song that I composed for Ramyug, I had the chance to learn more from them."

Sung by Amitabh Bachchan, Jai Hanuman from Ramyug has been receiving a lot of rave reviews from the audience. Sharma shares, "I feel so honoured that Amit Ji readily recorded the song for us. Since we had to work virtually together, he made an extra effort rehearsing the song and improvising the pitch sometimes wherever he felt necessary. Listening to his version of Jai Hanuman, I truly felt legends like him, whose sense of rhythm and sur is on par with the professionals of the music industry, come once in a few lifetimes. Just like people believe someone is a director's actor, Amit ji is definitely a composer's singer."

Having achieved such an undeniable feat we cannot wait for not only the other songs from Ramyug but also the music composer's future works.

Tags
Zakir Hussain music Songs
Related news
News | 07 May 2021

Star.One drop infectious summer-ready new single 'Won't Hold Back'

MUMBAI: Sibling DJ and producer duo Star.One continue their ascent through the UK musical ranks with new single ‘Won’t Hold Back’, out 7th May.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha's upcoming single video "Little Star", teaser out now!

MUMBAI: The stunning Giorgia Andriani is seen alongside the singer Shehbaz Badesha in their upcoming music video “Little Star” whose teaser is finally out now. The song ‘Little Star” is produced by Shehnaaz Gill with music composed by G Skillz.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Adele marks "Thirty Free" with transformation pictures

MUMBAI: Adele is 33 and loving it.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

IPRS releases funds to the authors and composers' community in this second wave of pandemic and lockdown

MUMBAI: The outbreak of pandemic is significantly impacting industries across India, with the music and entertainment industry being no exception. The music sector particularly has been hit hard with the loss of revenue for live performances.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Urvashi Rautela's powerful and killer dance moves on Britney Spears's Tap in x Gimme More, Breaks the internet

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela always has us in awe with her interesting films and music videos. “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “Pagalpanti”, “Singh Saab the Great'', “Mr. Airavata”, “Sanam Re” are a few of the many films of Urvashi Rautela which were loved by people.

read more

RnM Biz

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

News
BIG FM launches a new initiative #BIGHUG, aims to spread smiles and positivity to those affected by Covid

MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more

News
EXIT Festival announce 20 new names for 20th anniversary edition this sumner

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more

News
Pilot Events will present valuable data for Night Time Economy to reopen

MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more

top# 5 articles

1
Our version of Ek Bewafaa has a sad and betrayal vibe: Bharat Goel

MUMBAI: Composer Bharat Goel has come up with a recreated version of the old Nadeem-Shravan classic, 'Ek Bewafaa', which highlights the story of love...read more

2
Urvashi Rautela's powerful and killer dance moves on Britney Spears's Tap in x Gimme More, Breaks the internet

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela always has us in awe with her interesting films and music videos. “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “...read more

3
Adele marks "Thirty Free" with transformation pictures

MUMBAI: Adele is 33 and loving it. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on May 5 to share rare photos of herself in honor of her birthday. In one...read more

4
Joe Jonas finally opens up about "Gorgeous" daughter Willa

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas is a sucker for fatherhood! The singer, 31, finally shared some deets about his 9-month-old daughter, Willa, during his interview...read more

5
Aastha Gill on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Never thought I'd be part of a reality TV show

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill, says she never thought she would take part in a reality TV show as "Khatron Ke Khiladi". Aastha will soon be seen on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games