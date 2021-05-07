Music composer and santoor maestro Rahul Sharma brings together music legends Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Singer Ustad Rashid Khan, Sonu Nigam and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain for Kunal Kohli directorial Ramyug

MUMBAI: For the first time in the history of music, legendary artists like Flutist Padmavibhushan Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Santoor maestro Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Singer Ustad Rashid Khan, Sonu Nigam and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain came together under one roof for Kunal Kohli’s much-awaited web-series Ramyug. All thanks to the persuasion of composer and Santoor maestro Rahul Sharma.

Talking about working with the legends, Rahul shares, "It's all thanks to Kunal (Kohli), who was looking for a classical yet global sound for this adaption of Ramayan, that we got to bring in veterans we grew up listening to. Having worked with Kunal earlier for Yash Chopra Hritik Roshan starrer the requirement this time was very different. Kunal knew I had access to the best of classical music as well as the experience in combining global collaborations which I did earlier with Grammy winners such as KennyG, Deep Forest, Richard Clayderman, so the opportunity to bring such Indian Legends veteran together with the present sound was something he wanted and was such an inspirational journey. With every song that I composed for Ramyug, I had the chance to learn more from them."

Sung by Amitabh Bachchan, Jai Hanuman from Ramyug has been receiving a lot of rave reviews from the audience. Sharma shares, "I feel so honoured that Amit Ji readily recorded the song for us. Since we had to work virtually together, he made an extra effort rehearsing the song and improvising the pitch sometimes wherever he felt necessary. Listening to his version of Jai Hanuman, I truly felt legends like him, whose sense of rhythm and sur is on par with the professionals of the music industry, come once in a few lifetimes. Just like people believe someone is a director's actor, Amit ji is definitely a composer's singer."

Having achieved such an undeniable feat we cannot wait for not only the other songs from Ramyug but also the music composer's future works.