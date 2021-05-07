Mazare & Keepsake release rock-infused Drum & Bass track 'Open Heart (Feat. Liel Kolet)' via Monstercat

MUMBAI: Mazare returns to the release radar with another propulsively driving original production, ‘Open Heart’, with UK producer Keepsake, and Israeli singer Liel Kolet. Following up March’s ‘Wake Up’ with the U.K.’s Bloodhounds, the musician’s latest offering once again audibly boasts a thrilling mixture of bass music and rock. Out now on Monstercat, ‘Open Heart’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The tune immediately kicks off with atmospherically enchanting production elements, and is quickly followed by a shimmering vocal cut from Liel Kolet. Various instrumentation is introduced into the sonic space, perfectly complementing the rich, flowing singing. The impassioned delivery serves as a prime counterpart to the rising tension and eventual hefty bass drop, which takes the form of a full-fledged rock anthem, simultaneously crossing into drum & bass territory. Blending genres with ease, Mazare & Keepsake’s latest hard-hitting endeavor is quintessential electronic rock at its absolute finest.

‘I was a fan of Richard and his music way before he became known as Keepsake. We met at ADE, in Amsterdam, in October 2019 and we instantly clicked. Right after that, we started working on this song, we produced it together, and then we decided to look for a female singer to complete the picture and make it a duet; that's where Liel came in, and she did an incredible job writing and performing the song. It took a while, but I am super happy about the result! :)’ - Mazare

‘I always have so much fun infusing rock and pop punk into tracks, and deciding to really go all out with Mazare and Liel on this one allowed us to bring a lot of raw rock energy and emotion to Drum & Bass in a cool unique way!’ - Keepsake

‘Open heart came from a very personal and vulnerable place, a place I believe many of us have been in. I hope it will spark a light in your heart and encourage you to not be afraid of being true to yourself and do what’s right for you.

I'm so excited to bring it to life with Mazare and Keepsake and hope you can blast your speakers to our song and sing your heart out with us.’ - Liel Kolet

Massimo Pezzetta, known as Mazare, is an Italian DJ/producer who has been releasing his own unique take on electronic dance music since his 2014 remix of Daniel Wanrooy, Ad Brown, and Ghost Wars’ ‘Paradise’. Since, his music has caught the attention of renowned labels such as Monstercat, Spinnin’ Records, Seeking Blue, Ophelia, and Gud Vibrations, to name a few. ‘Wake Up’, the first lead single from his forthcoming EP, has already gone on to garner over 120k combined hits across all streaming platforms since its release at the tail end of this March, a highly impressive feat that is sure to be effortlessly maintained, and topped, by the venerated powerhouse moving forward.

Richard Caddock, known as Keepsake, is a Manchester based artist who made his Monstercat debut in 2014 on WRLD’s single ‘Orbit’. Despite being challenged by hearing problems, making music has been his passion his entire life. He’s gone on to appear on numerous Monstercat released singles with many other artists, all while undergoing multiple life changing ear surgeries. Launching Keepsake in celebration of his final procedures, he now uses his high energy music to bring hopefulness to any listeners fighting their own battles.

Liel Kolet is an Israeli born singer and songwriter who has been singing internationally since the age of 12. Having performed a duet with former president Bill Clinton, and shared the stage with the likes of Herbie Hancock, Andrea Bocelli, and Patti LaBelle, she has a plethora of experiences with A-List stars. She has been making her mark on the dance community over the past few years with releases on Monstercat, Armada, Ophelia Records and more.

Bridging the gap between rock and electronic dance music, the innovative talent continues to push the envelope well into 2021, with ‘Wake Up’ and his newest masterpiece, ‘Open Heart’, serving as exciting precedent as for what to expect via his much-anticipated 5-track EP slated for release on Monstercat later in the year.