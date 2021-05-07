IPRS releases funds to the authors and composers' community in this second wave of pandemic and lockdown

MUMBAI: The outbreak of pandemic is significantly impacting industries across India, with the music and entertainment industry being no exception. The music sector particularly has been hit hard with the loss of revenue for live performances. It has upended all the normal routines in lives and livelihood of authors and composers. Fog of uncertainties, and health crisis have hampered their work and income. Taking this into consideration IPRS has announced release of relief fund for author and composer members across cities, who are still struggling to earn enough due to the nationwide crisis. IPRS has been supporting its members, with constant efforts put in to help them in these difficult times. It diligently relieved additional funds last year as well when lockdown took a toll.

Letter from our Chairman, Shri. Javed Akhtar. @IPRSmusic has always stood together with its members and this time too, we stand in solidarity with our champions. #TogetherWeCan #SoundsOfSolidarity pic.twitter.com/LhT7vhi3Ix — Indian Performing Right Society Limited (@IPRSmusic) May 7, 2021