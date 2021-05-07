For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 May 2021 15:52 |  By RnMTeam

IPRS releases funds to the authors and composers' community in this second wave of pandemic and lockdown

MUMBAI: The outbreak of pandemic is significantly impacting industries across India, with the music and entertainment industry being no exception. The music sector particularly has been hit hard with the loss of revenue for live performances. It has upended all the normal routines in lives and livelihood of authors and composers. Fog of uncertainties, and health crisis have hampered their work and income. Taking this into consideration IPRS has announced release of relief fund for author and composer members across cities, who are still struggling to earn enough due to the nationwide crisis. IPRS has been supporting its members, with constant efforts put in to help them in these difficult times. It diligently relieved additional funds last year as well when lockdown took a toll.

Tags
Javed Akhtar music Singer Musicians
Related news
News | 07 May 2021

Music composer and santoor maestro Rahul Sharma brings together music legends Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Singer Ustad Rashid Khan, Sonu Nigam and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain for Kunal Kohli directorial Ramyug

MUMBAI: For the first time in the history of music, legendary artists like Flutist Padmavibhushan Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Santoor maestro Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Singer Ustad Rashid Khan, Sonu Nigam and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain came together under one roof for Kunal Kohli’s much-awaited web-s

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Star.One drop infectious summer-ready new single 'Won't Hold Back'

MUMBAI: Sibling DJ and producer duo Star.One continue their ascent through the UK musical ranks with new single ‘Won’t Hold Back’, out 7th May.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha's upcoming single video "Little Star", teaser out now!

MUMBAI: The stunning Giorgia Andriani is seen alongside the singer Shehbaz Badesha in their upcoming music video “Little Star” whose teaser is finally out now. The song ‘Little Star” is produced by Shehnaaz Gill with music composed by G Skillz.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Adele marks "Thirty Free" with transformation pictures

MUMBAI: Adele is 33 and loving it.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Urvashi Rautela's powerful and killer dance moves on Britney Spears's Tap in x Gimme More, Breaks the internet

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela always has us in awe with her interesting films and music videos. “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “Pagalpanti”, “Singh Saab the Great'', “Mr. Airavata”, “Sanam Re” are a few of the many films of Urvashi Rautela which were loved by people.

read more

RnM Biz

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

News
BIG FM launches a new initiative #BIGHUG, aims to spread smiles and positivity to those affected by Covid

MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more

News
EXIT Festival announce 20 new names for 20th anniversary edition this sumner

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more

News
Pilot Events will present valuable data for Night Time Economy to reopen

MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more

top# 5 articles

1
Music composer and santoor maestro Rahul Sharma brings together music legends Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Singer Ustad Rashid Khan, Sonu Nigam and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain for Kunal Kohli directorial Ramyug

MUMBAI: For the first time in the history of music, legendary artists like Flutist Padmavibhushan Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Santoor maestro Pt Shiv...read more

2
Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha's upcoming single video "Little Star", teaser out now!

MUMBAI: The stunning Giorgia Andriani is seen alongside the singer Shehbaz Badesha in their upcoming music video “Little Star” whose teaser is...read more

3
Cork Musician, Bantum releases 'New Leaf' from upcoming EP

MUMBAI: Cork-based producer Bantum has released his latest single 'New Leaf', which will be shortly followed by a 3 track EP on May 25th. After the...read more

4
Our version of Ek Bewafaa has a sad and betrayal vibe: Bharat Goel

MUMBAI: Composer Bharat Goel has come up with a recreated version of the old Nadeem-Shravan classic, 'Ek Bewafaa', which highlights the story of love...read more

5
Urvashi Rautela's powerful and killer dance moves on Britney Spears's Tap in x Gimme More, Breaks the internet

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela always has us in awe with her interesting films and music videos. “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games