Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha's upcoming single video "Little Star", teaser out now!

MUMBAI: The stunning Giorgia Andriani is seen alongside the singer Shehbaz Badesha in their upcoming music video “Little Star” whose teaser is finally out now. The song ‘Little Star” is produced by Shehnaaz Gill with music composed by G Skillz. Giorgia Andriani gains a lot of attention on social media through her amazing dancing reels and people do like her great fashion sense she posts on her instagram.
The full teaser of the song “Little Star” is up on Shehnaaz Gill’s YouTube channel. The teaser gives us a small glimpse of the song where we can see Giorgia Andriani as a sexy policewoman and also she is seen wearing funky clothes while flaunting her dance moves. Shehbaz Badesha is carrying his swag better than ever and also seen having a love interest in Giorgia Andriani in the music video. The teaser has created hype among the audience and it looks like it will get a huge response. The song “Little Star” will be releasing on 10th May 2021 and both Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha’s fans are excited to see them together.
On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series “Karoline Kamakshi”. The actress Giorgia Andriani was seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song “Roop Tera Mastana” which got a huge response from the audience, she will be soon starring in the film “Welcome To Bajrangpur” alongside Shreyas Talpade. Giorgia Andriani has more exciting upcoming projects that she will be announcing soon.
