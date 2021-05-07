For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 May 2021 17:21 |  By RnMTeam

Cork Musician, Bantum releases 'New Leaf' from upcoming EP

MUMBAI: Cork-based producer Bantum has released his latest single 'New Leaf', which will be shortly followed by a 3 track EP on May 25th. After the success of ‘Gully’, ‘Tower’, ‘NGLA’ with Loah last year, this is a return to Bantum's instrumental electro-funk sound with a new feel.

'New Leaf' introduces a new sound and direction for Bantum inspired by the disco-funk soul sound of Stardust, Cassius, Royksopp, Daft Punk, Jungle and Four Tet among many others. Having garnered a reputation for collaborating with artists across Ireland and the UK spanning multiple genres, Bantum has produced a trio of tracks for the inevitable return to the dancefloor. Written and produced entirely at home in Cork, 'New Leaf' will be the first of multiple Bantum projects over the coming year.

'I had this constant image in my mind of going back to a club or a party while writing the record. It's funny that these are arguably the most danceable and upbeat tracks I’ve written when there’s nowhere to go yet to let loose! It's been cathartic to produce this record and I can’t wait to play it live someday. The title is a direct reference to how I feel about this, like I’m turning a new leaf sonically' - Bantum

Tags
Cork Musician Bantum New Leaf EP
Related news
News | 05 May 2021

Rising pop duo Cat & Calmell release new song, announce debut EP

MUMBAI: Rising Sydney duo Cat & Calmell reveal details of their forthcoming debut EP, 'Life Of Mine', due for release 25 June via EMI, and unveil their playful third single and video, "jorge".

read more
News | 28 Apr 2021

Satoshi Fumi balances organic/electronic fusion on 'Nu Era' EP

MUMBAI: Following his noteworthy contribution to John Digweed’s mammoth compilation, Quattro II, in March, Tokyo-native Satoshi Fumi brings his signature deep tech house sound back to Digweed’s Bedrock Records with his new EP ‘Nu Era.’ As the project oscillates from acid riffs and drum machines t

read more
News | 24 Apr 2021

Left Turn breaks through the scene with debut EP 'IRADA' marks 2 years for the Hindi Pop Rock Band

MUMBAI: Independent Hindi pop-rock Band ‘Left Turn’ announce the release of their Debut EP ‘IRADA’. After releasing 4 singles over the past 2 years, band members Suraag, Jairaj, Reagan & Sasmit are geared to release music that’s kept them awake for the last 7 months.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2021

Elkka reveals new single "Alexandra", announces new EP

MUMBAI: London based producer, DJ and label boss Elkka (real name Emma Kirby) shares "Alexandra", a new single lifted from her forthcoming EP 'Euphoric Melodies', out 21st May on Technicolour.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2021

all cats are beautiful provide an insight into their debut EP with new single '(u know) u mean a long minute 2 me'

MUMBAI: DMY and 0800-MOSHI-MOSHI proudly presents the first single from all cats are beautiful’s debut EP – 'the things we made'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

News
BIG FM launches a new initiative #BIGHUG, aims to spread smiles and positivity to those affected by Covid

MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more

News
EXIT Festival announce 20 new names for 20th anniversary edition this sumner

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more

News
Pilot Events will present valuable data for Night Time Economy to reopen

MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more

top# 5 articles

1
Music composer and santoor maestro Rahul Sharma brings together music legends Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Singer Ustad Rashid Khan, Sonu Nigam and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain for Kunal Kohli directorial Ramyug

MUMBAI: For the first time in the history of music, legendary artists like Flutist Padmavibhushan Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Santoor maestro Pt Shiv...read more

2
Our version of Ek Bewafaa has a sad and betrayal vibe: Bharat Goel

MUMBAI: Composer Bharat Goel has come up with a recreated version of the old Nadeem-Shravan classic, 'Ek Bewafaa', which highlights the story of love...read more

3
Urvashi Rautela's powerful and killer dance moves on Britney Spears's Tap in x Gimme More, Breaks the internet

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela always has us in awe with her interesting films and music videos. “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “...read more

4
Adele marks "Thirty Free" with transformation pictures

MUMBAI: Adele is 33 and loving it. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on May 5 to share rare photos of herself in honor of her birthday. In one...read more

5
Joe Jonas finally opens up about "Gorgeous" daughter Willa

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas is a sucker for fatherhood! The singer, 31, finally shared some deets about his 9-month-old daughter, Willa, during his interview...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games