News |  07 May 2021 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

Adele marks "Thirty Free" with transformation pictures

MUMBAI: Adele is 33 and loving it.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on May 5 to share rare photos of herself in honor of her birthday. In one photo, the "Hello" singer poses, makeup-free, for a black and white pic. In another, she splashes around in the ocean. A third captures the mom of one in the middle of a twirl.

Fans gushed over the life-affirming photos in the comments section. One wrote, "WE LOVE A SELF LOVING QUEEN." Another added, "SHE IS COMING FOR SLAY!!!!!!"

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown also showered Adele with praise, writing, "I love you. that's all."

Of course, many fans also hoped that Adele's post was a hint at her next album. The singer, who has three albums under her belt each named after her age at the time of their recording, has not released an album since 2015's 25. The album took home several awards at the 2016 Grammys, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

"New album pleeeeeease," one fan wrote. Another added, "Where is the album sis?"

While she has yet to tease new music, she's happy to celebrate her previous work. Adele honored the 10th anniversary of her sophomore album 21 in a January post on Instagram.

"Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend!" she captioned the post. "It's crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x."

Adele knows just how badly fans want new music. In 2019, she teased fans who were pressuring her for a new album in an Instagram post in honor of her 31th birthday.

"Bunch of f--king savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh," she joked.

For her music, Adele is "thirty free" to take all the time she needs.

Adele Singer music
