Bharat Goel on recreated music: Need to live up to reputation of original track

MUMBAI: Composer Bharat Goel says recreating an old hit is always a challenge because you not only need to do justice to the production of the song, but also the composition and its creative part.
Goel has recreated the old Nadeem-Shravan hit "Ek bewafaa", originally sung by Sonu Nigam in the 2005 Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film "Bewafaa".
"The recreation of an iconic song is always a challenge, because you not only need to do justice with the production, but also the composition and creative part. It has to seamlessly flow into the melody," Goel said.
He added: "You need to live up to the reputation of the original track, especially when the old track is so loved. So, that was a big challenge, but we tried our best and we're quite pleased with what we've managed to achieve."
The recreated version is sung by debutant singer Sameer Khan and penned by Kaushal Kishore, and features actors Krystle Dsouza, Siddharthh Gupta and Akshay Kharodia in the music video. The song has been arranged, co-produced and programmed by Firoz Khan.
The song was composed, produced, written and recorded during lockdown. Goel says managing things over zoom and phone calls was tough.
"Since we were all likeminded people, we managed easily. Kaushal Kishore's writing, Sameer's voice and my composition blended well and we managed to overcome that challenge. This is the first time I worked with Sameer, and we recorded in the studio," says Goel.
He added that their version of "Ek bewafaa" is emotional, with a sad and betrayal vibe.
"The melody seamlessly flows into the iconic tune that people are already familiar with. That's what makes it stand out," he says.
Lyrics are an integral part of a song and Bharat feels Kaushal has done justice to the song's vibe. "Kaushal has done a phenomenal job of writing the track. It's an intense song and he has written very deep and meaningful words," he says.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more
MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more
MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more
MUMBAI: After more than 20 years & 9 movies, the largerread more
MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill, says she never thought she would take part in a reality TV show as "Khatron Ke Khiladi". Aastha will soon be seen on...read more
MUMBAI: One word: Legendary! The 2021 Billboard Music Awards is shaping up to be an exciting event with each and every announcement. Case in point?...read more
MUMBAI: Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar on Wednesday shared a video message for India, conveying his concern and prayers even as the country...read more
The MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 are all set to come back bigger and better than ever before in a glittering 2-night event celebrating the best...read more
MUMBAI: Popular singer Arjun Kanungo faces the camera as an actor in the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe", and he still sounds excited recalling his first...read more