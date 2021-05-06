For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  06 May 2021 17:41 |  By RnMTeam

Bharat Goel on recreated music: Need to live up to reputation of original track

MUMBAI: Composer Bharat Goel says recreating an old hit is always a challenge because you not only need to do justice to the production of the song, but also the composition and its creative part.

Goel has recreated the old Nadeem-Shravan hit "Ek bewafaa", originally sung by Sonu Nigam in the 2005 Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film "Bewafaa".

"The recreation of an iconic song is always a challenge, because you not only need to do justice with the production, but also the composition and creative part. It has to seamlessly flow into the melody," Goel said.

He added: "You need to live up to the reputation of the original track, especially when the old track is so loved. So, that was a big challenge, but we tried our best and we're quite pleased with what we've managed to achieve."

The recreated version is sung by debutant singer Sameer Khan and penned by Kaushal Kishore, and features actors Krystle Dsouza, Siddharthh Gupta and Akshay Kharodia in the music video. The song has been arranged, co-produced and programmed by Firoz Khan.

The song was composed, produced, written and recorded during lockdown. Goel says managing things over zoom and phone calls was tough.

"Since we were all likeminded people, we managed easily. Kaushal Kishore's writing, Sameer's voice and my composition blended well and we managed to overcome that challenge. This is the first time I worked with Sameer, and we recorded in the studio," says Goel.

He added that their version of "Ek bewafaa" is emotional, with a sad and betrayal vibe.

"The melody seamlessly flows into the iconic tune that people are already familiar with. That's what makes it stand out," he says.

Lyrics are an integral part of a song and Bharat feels Kaushal has done justice to the song's vibe. "Kaushal has done a phenomenal job of writing the track. It's an intense song and he has written very deep and meaningful words," he says.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
composer Bharat Goel Ek Bewafaa Kaushal Kishore
Related news
News | 06 May 2021

Our version of Ek Bewafaa has a sad and betrayal vibe: Bharat Goel

MUMBAI: Composer Bharat Goel has come up with a recreated version of the old Nadeem-Shravan classic, 'Ek Bewafaa', which highlights the story of love, lust and betrayal.

read more
News | 06 May 2021

Himesh Reshammiya recalls how Kishore Kumar re-recorded a song inspired by Lata Mangeshkar's rendition

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya has recalled the time when the late Kishore Kumar wanted to re-record a song, inspired by the nuances rendered by Lata Mangeshkar as the female voice. The two playback legends were recording for Himesh's father Vipin Reshammiya.

read more
News | 04 May 2021

Gulzar, Sukhwinder Singh collaborate for cartoon show 'Lambu-G Tingu-G'

MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist Gulzar and singer Sukhwinder Singh have created the title track of the upcoming comedy cartoon show 'Lambu-G Tingu-G', along with composer Simaab Sen.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2021

Ghazals re-imagined: The former Aryans singer Sadu releases the 3rd single from his series that pays an ode to the timeless genre

MUMBAI: One of the memorable voices from popular 90s hits is that of Sadasivan KM Nambisan aka Sadu. The vocalist, lyricist, composer and a founder member of the famous erstwhile pop act, Sadu is determined to carry forward the legacy of hummable melodies.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2021

Shravan Rathod, of composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, passes away

MUMBAI: Shravan Kumar Rathod, of the popular music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on Thursday. He was suffering from Covid-19 and was admitted here at Raheja Hospital in Mahim.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

News
BIG FM launches a new initiative #BIGHUG, aims to spread smiles and positivity to those affected by Covid

MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more

News
EXIT Festival announce 20 new names for 20th anniversary edition this sumner

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more

News
Pilot Events will present valuable data for Night Time Economy to reopen

MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more

News
The Iconic Fast & Furious franchise drop an exclusive podcast series in partnership with US Entertainment Weekly ahead of the much-awaited release of F9

MUMBAI: After more than 20 years & 9 movies, the largerread more

top# 5 articles

1
Aastha Gill on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Never thought I'd be part of a reality TV show

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill, says she never thought she would take part in a reality TV show as "Khatron Ke Khiladi". Aastha will soon be seen on...read more

2
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Pink to receive Icon Award

MUMBAI: One word: Legendary! The 2021 Billboard Music Awards is shaping up to be an exciting event with each and every announcement. Case in point?...read more

3
Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar prays for wellbeing of India

MUMBAI: Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar on Wednesday shared a video message for India, conveying his concern and prayers even as the country...read more

4
Henry Golding, Addison Rae, Jacob Elordi and more to present at the first ever MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted

The MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 are all set to come back bigger and better than ever before in a glittering 2-night event celebrating the best...read more

5
Arjun Kanungo 'was nervous about' first scene in 'Radhe' with Salman

MUMBAI: Popular singer Arjun Kanungo faces the camera as an actor in the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe", and he still sounds excited recalling his first...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games