Aastha Gill on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Never thought I'd be part of a reality TV show

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill, says she never thought she would take part in a reality TV show as "Khatron Ke Khiladi". Aastha will soon be seen on season 11 of the stunt-based show.
"I never thought that I would be a part of a reality TV show and then this happened. When I got the call to be part of this show, the first thought was how would I face my fears of insects and animals. But then that's what kicked me to be part of it and overcome those fears. Of course, it won't be easy, but I'm kicked to challenge myself once again," she says.
The contestants will fly down to Cape Town on May 6 for the shoot, and Aastha says she is looking forward to the show.
"I'm quite overwhelmed and excited as it will be a new journey for me and I have never experienced something like this ever. Trying something different always excites me and that's what made me take up the show and I am totally looking forward to winning," she says.
Aastha is known for her songs such as "Dj waley babu", "Buzz" and "Proper Patola".
(Source: IANS)
