2021 Billboard Music Awards: Pink to receive Icon Award

MUMBAI: One word: Legendary!

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards is shaping up to be an exciting event with each and every announcement. Case in point? On Tuesday, May 4, the annual ceremony revealed Pink is receiving the prestigious Icon Award come Sunday, May 23.

"As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world," Pink said in a statement. "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed."

In addition to receiving the honor, Pink, who is a three-time BBMA winner, is also set to perform at the ceremony. This will be the singer's first return to the BBMA stage since her last performance in 2016.

The star's award isn't the only thing worth noting.

Last week, Nick Jonas shared that he was taking center stage to host the star-studded show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. He even posted a video of himself accepting the "preemptive 'Best Host Ever' award."

"Truly an honor to have already received the first preemptive 2021#BBMAs award. Best host ever?! Wow," he quipped on Instagram.

Moreover, the nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were officially revealed on Thursday, April 29.

The Weeknd snagged the most nominations, with a total of 16. DaBaby wasn't far behind, as the rapper earned 11 nominations. Pop Smoke, who passed away at the age of 20 in February 2020, was posthumously nominated in 10 categories.

While fans can already expect Pink to win an award during the event, only time will tell who else goes home a winner!

At this time, details of the fanciful affair are still under wraps. However, pop culture fans can watch the ceremony on Sunday, May 23 starting at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST on NBC.