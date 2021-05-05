Singer Soumita Saha pays tribute to Enrique Iglesias on his Birthday

MUMBAI: Admiring a talented person can be one of the most beautiful thing under the sun. Celebrities have always been vocal about people they admire. Famous actress like Lisa Soberano normalized Fangirling having declared herself as K-Pop Fangirl.
Fandoms, specifically fangirls, are some of the most influential people on the planet. Nobody can deny that. Indian celebrities have also vocalized about admiring their favorites. Indian Singing sensation Soumita Saha normalizes Fangirling having released the trailer of her upcoming Song Somebody's Me.
Soumita is an ardent fan of International Celebrity, American- Spanish singer and songwriter Enriques Iglesias. Soumita is all set to release a rendition of Somebody's Me by Enrique on his Birthday 8th May.
The songbird also added "Fangirling is not an ailment but it empowers you in many ways. If someone's voice, look or acting skill makes you feel good, it is certainly one unique way to radiate a positive vibe.
I have always been a fan of Enrique since my school days. He is an inspiration. Somebody's Me is a tribute to Enrique on his Birthday" Soumita Saha who religiously takes out time to amplify medical needs on the social network during this covid situation is not only dedicated to what she is doing but also influencing others, thereby helping people. Soumita Saha is not only famous in EDM industry and Tollywood but also regarded as one of the youngest exponents of Rabindrasangeet.
'Somebody's Me' is a serene song sad vibe, speaking about the song she adds " Even though I have never been the 'somebody' but exploring the emotions of an abandoned lover is a journey to remember" .
Soumita is happily engaged to her long-time beau Agniv Chatterjee, who is a software engineer. Speaking about the song she also said " Music is all we have. We can't deny that our nation is going through a terrible time. Music can soothe ,
music can relieve mental stress,"
