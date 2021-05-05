For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 May 2021 12:47 |  By RnMTeam

See Travis Scott’s birthday weekend with Kylie Jenner

MUMBAI: Travis Scott's birthday celebrations aren't over just yet.

While his special day may have officially landed on April 30, the rapper kept the party going over the weekend while he was in Miami with Kylie Jenner.

According to a source, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Travis had an eventful evening out that kicked off with dinner.

"The night started with dinner at Komodo, where Kylie and Travis were seen walking through the restaurant together with their security detail," a source shared. "The two dined and drank at an exclusive birds nest table in the outdoor garden where she was wearing a multi-colored rainbow dress."

In fact, Kylie showcased the look on Instagram when she posed in front of her ride for the evening. "Blurry nights," she captioned the photo while wearing heels and carrying a small pink clutch. Later on in the night, Kylie had an outfit change and headed to LIV's epic LIV ON SUNDAY party at the Fontainebleau where Travis performed for his birthday.

Instead of keeping a low profile, Stormi Webster's mom decided to document some of her fun online. "Kylie remained in the public view the entire time, sitting in the DJ booth dancing and laughing and wearing jeans with a bright yellow top," a source shared.

The birthday celebrations come after Kylie celebrated Travis' milestone by sharing never-before-seen snapshots of their daughter.

"Happy birthday @travisscott!!!" the businesswoman wrote on Instagram Stories with a photo of Travis cuddling Stormi in a mini pink ball pit. "Stormi's daddy."

And before fans speculate that there could be something going on between these two parents, a source previously told E! News, "Travis and Kylie are good friends and have a great co-parenting relationship." Another source close to Kylie added, "They are both single. Kylie thinks Travis is an amazing dad and a good friend. They support each other and are close. It works for both of them and they have something special."

While Travis appreciated all of the birthday love from the Kardashian—Jenner family, the Grammy nominee quickly got back to work by announcing a major concert event.

On April 30, Travis confirmed that his Astroworld Festival will officially return this coming fall on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. With a new creative theme of "Open Your Eyes to a Whole New Universe," the rapper looks to once again curate and produce a larger-than-life multi-stage music festival experience in his hometown of Houston.

Kylie Jenner Travis Scott music Singer
