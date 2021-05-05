Rising pop duo Cat & Calmell release new song, announce debut EP

MUMBAI: Rising Sydney duo Cat & Calmell reveal details of their forthcoming debut EP, 'Life Of Mine', due for release 25 June via EMI, and unveil their playful third single and video, "jorge". Premiered on triple j, the track was penned in collaboration with Lucy Pawws and produced by NZ-based producer, Alex Wildwood (Broods).

Commenting on the inspiration behind the song, Cat & Calmell share, ""jorge" is based on a true story that happened on the way to our writing session! Calmell was driving on empty and we decided we’d be able to make it to the train station but of course, we didn’t and broke down. A super nice man named Jorge was spraying insecticide on the side of the road and came and helped us out. We went to that session (although an hour late) and wrote this adorable song that’s immortalised this interaction we had with a kind stranger!"

Accompanying the track is a light-hearted visual directed by Louis Brandt. An impressive addition to Cat & Calmell’s awe-inspiring cinematic universe, "jorge" sees the pair showcase their unique personalities and flex their acting muscle playing a number of the various characters within the clip. Darting between darkly-lit pop and shimmering R&B, Cat & Calmell’s debut EP 'Life Of Mine' reveals a talent for transforming conversations they have together and online, with their already present audience, into swirling, genre fleeting moments of brilliance.

Lyrically, the 8-track collection touches on everything from the environmental crisis and personal toxicity to relationship drama, and learning how to face the repercussions of their actions after behaving in youthful, reckless abandon. Of the EP, they share: "This EP is so special to us because it encapsulates a time in our lives that was full of a lot of excitement but also a lot of uncertainty. It’s such a time stamp of our slightly younger and slightly more reckless days. A lot of the songs on this EP were written a while back so it’s nice to see where we were and where we came from both in terms of our music and our headspace back then."

Dubbed ones to watch in 2021, Cat & Calmell’s darkly lit pop has bagged them fans in Asia and across the globe, and also amassing over 3 million streams to date. Having won praise from triple j, BBC Radio 1, The Guardian, NME, and Notion, and with placement in a string of hugely influential playlists across both Spotify and Apple Music, they announced their global signing with EMI Australia and management company, tmwrk (Diplo, Dillon Francis, Major Lazer) late last year.

At just 20 and 22-years-old respectively, Cat & Calmell have a rich history of performing together. Cat spent her childhood in China and moved to Sydney as a young teenager. Calmell was born and raised in Western Sydney. Stars aligned when the two met at an after-school program for developing artists. Cat & Calmell’s music reflects their multi-faceted upbringings and their wide-ranging influences and sources of inspiration: Kali Uchis and The 1975 to Rihanna and T.S Eliot, Powerpuff Girls and Twitter memes.

'Life Of Mine' Tracklist

1. dramatic

2. therapist

3. jorge

4. intentions

5. wait around

6. get old

7. dumbshit

8. life of mine