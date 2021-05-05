For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 May 2021 13:54 |  By RnMTeam

Jacqueline Fernandez congratulates Urvashi Rautela as “Doob Gaye” becomes a blockbuster super hit song, breaks records

MUMBAI: As of now Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa’s latest single hit “Doob Gaye” is topping the charts since the release and fans can’t stop listening to it. B-town’s queen Urvashi Rautela is one of the best actresses when it comes to movies, series, or music videos, here the recent music video “Doob Gaye” is doing wonders. From the day of release “Doob Gaye” has collected more than 61 million views and a million likes making it intact on the trending list. The music video is such a hit that numerous people are making reels on Instagram using the song.

“Doob Gaye '' is directed by Remo Dsouza, written by Jaani, and the music is composed by B Praak, all these under the label of T series Bhushan Kumar meanwhile the soothing song is grabbing some renowned attention from other Bollywood stars.
On Urvashi Rautela’s one of the Instagram posts the “Kick” star Jacqueline Fernandez herself commented “ well done!!” to which the diva Urvashi Rautela replied, “dil de diyaaaaaaaaa thank you Goddess''. The comment by Jacqueline Fernandez and fans show that “Doob Gaye” is indeed a wonderful song.

On the work front, the most exciting upcoming project for Urvashi Rautela is the international music collaboration “Versace” with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, the music video is shot at the Versace mansion making it grand. Next is going to be the Jio Studios web series “Inspector Avinash” in which Urvashi Rautela is going to be seen with Randeep Hooda. Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”.

Tags
Urvashi Rautela Songs music
Related news
News | 07 May 2021

Music composer and santoor maestro Rahul Sharma brings together music legends Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Singer Ustad Rashid Khan, Sonu Nigam and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain for Kunal Kohli directorial Ramyug

MUMBAI: For the first time in the history of music, legendary artists like Flutist Padmavibhushan Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Santoor maestro Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Singer Ustad Rashid Khan, Sonu Nigam and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain came together under one roof for Kunal Kohli’s much-awaited web-s

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Star.One drop infectious summer-ready new single 'Won't Hold Back'

MUMBAI: Sibling DJ and producer duo Star.One continue their ascent through the UK musical ranks with new single ‘Won’t Hold Back’, out 7th May.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha's upcoming single video "Little Star", teaser out now!

MUMBAI: The stunning Giorgia Andriani is seen alongside the singer Shehbaz Badesha in their upcoming music video “Little Star” whose teaser is finally out now. The song ‘Little Star” is produced by Shehnaaz Gill with music composed by G Skillz.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Adele marks "Thirty Free" with transformation pictures

MUMBAI: Adele is 33 and loving it.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

IPRS releases funds to the authors and composers' community in this second wave of pandemic and lockdown

MUMBAI: The outbreak of pandemic is significantly impacting industries across India, with the music and entertainment industry being no exception. The music sector particularly has been hit hard with the loss of revenue for live performances.

read more

RnM Biz

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

News
BIG FM launches a new initiative #BIGHUG, aims to spread smiles and positivity to those affected by Covid

MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more

News
EXIT Festival announce 20 new names for 20th anniversary edition this sumner

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more

News
Pilot Events will present valuable data for Night Time Economy to reopen

MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more

top# 5 articles

1
Music composer and santoor maestro Rahul Sharma brings together music legends Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Singer Ustad Rashid Khan, Sonu Nigam and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain for Kunal Kohli directorial Ramyug

MUMBAI: For the first time in the history of music, legendary artists like Flutist Padmavibhushan Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Santoor maestro Pt Shiv...read more

2
'Dilbaro' singer Vibha Saraf opens up on new track 'I really like you'

MUMBAI: Singer Vibha Saraf is out with her new song "I really like you". The singer, who shot to fame singing "Dilbaro" in the Alia Bhatt-starrer "...read more

3
American Idol winner Laine Hardy named official ambassador of Louisiana

MUMBAI: Rising country star and ABC’s American Idol winner Laine Hardy has officially been named an Ambassador of his home state of Louisiana. At a...read more

4
Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha's upcoming single video "Little Star", teaser out now!

MUMBAI: The stunning Giorgia Andriani is seen alongside the singer Shehbaz Badesha in their upcoming music video “Little Star” whose teaser is...read more

5
Mazare & Keepsake release rock-infused Drum & Bass track 'Open Heart (Feat. Liel Kolet)' via Monstercat

MUMBAI: Mazare returns to the release radar with another propulsively driving original production, ‘Open Heart’, with UK producer Keepsake, and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games