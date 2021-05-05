Jacqueline Fernandez congratulates Urvashi Rautela as “Doob Gaye” becomes a blockbuster super hit song, breaks records

MUMBAI: As of now Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa’s latest single hit “Doob Gaye” is topping the charts since the release and fans can’t stop listening to it. B-town’s queen Urvashi Rautela is one of the best actresses when it comes to movies, series, or music videos, here the recent music video “Doob Gaye” is doing wonders. From the day of release “Doob Gaye” has collected more than 61 million views and a million likes making it intact on the trending list. The music video is such a hit that numerous people are making reels on Instagram using the song.

“Doob Gaye '' is directed by Remo Dsouza, written by Jaani, and the music is composed by B Praak, all these under the label of T series Bhushan Kumar meanwhile the soothing song is grabbing some renowned attention from other Bollywood stars.

On Urvashi Rautela’s one of the Instagram posts the “Kick” star Jacqueline Fernandez herself commented “ well done!!” to which the diva Urvashi Rautela replied, “dil de diyaaaaaaaaa thank you Goddess''. The comment by Jacqueline Fernandez and fans show that “Doob Gaye” is indeed a wonderful song.

On the work front, the most exciting upcoming project for Urvashi Rautela is the international music collaboration “Versace” with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, the music video is shot at the Versace mansion making it grand. Next is going to be the Jio Studios web series “Inspector Avinash” in which Urvashi Rautela is going to be seen with Randeep Hooda. Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”.