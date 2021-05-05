For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 May 2021 15:45 |  By RnMTeam

Gen Z breakout boyband here at last reveals video for debut single "Tongue"

MUMBAI: Formed in 2020 and now with almost 2 million followers on TikTok plus hundreds of fan accounts across all social media platforms, Here At Last, have made the leap from obscurity with a masterstroke of collective thinking. In early April, they released their debut single "Tongue", and have now revealed the accompanying music video.

TikTok has swept the world during the pandemic and has brought new meaning to online virality. The app has launched and revived the careers of musicians, dancers and more creatives into overnight global stardom. One of its most recent targets is Here At Last, with their boyish charm and relatability to their Gen Z audience.

About their journey so far and what fans can expect, they share "The past year has been a rollercoaster and moving in together was a big step for all of us. It was something that we all knew had to happen as we were all scattered across the UK which made it hard to create high-quality content. As soon as we made that step we really felt like we could connect with our fans by showing them in real-time what our lives consist of. We all work so well together, and being able to have this time to gel has given us the opportunity to create music that we are all immensely proud of and to which the fans can relate to. Over the next few months, we have multiple songs to be released which we are so excited for, and hope that you guys are too.”

Early last year, Zach, Tommy, Pedro, James and Ryan were seemingly locked out from taking their careers to the next level when lockdown rules prevented them from meeting and making music. So, they moved the goalposts by moving in together and growing an amazing fan base on TikTok posting covers and even invented the TikTok famous trend 'Guess Who’s Singing'. Now with their debut "Tongue", the band aim to climb up the charts to be the next household boyband to come out of the UK.

Currently, Indonesians and Filipinos make up a big chunk of the band's following on TikTok. Both Indonesia and the Philippines are in the Top 5 based on the band's follower count on the app.

The catchy track "Tongue", officially marks Here At Last's step into the music industry and this is only the beginning for the band.

Gen Z boyband Tongue music
