French DJ & Producer RAWDØLFF drops 2021 version of Kylie Minogue's global smash "Can't Get You Out Of My Head"

MUMBAI: Warner Chappell Music signed artist Rawdølff is originally from Normandy in France and has been a DJ & Producer, passionate about the musical world since his earliest years. He draws his inspiration from multiple genres especially House, HipHop and American Rap, creating rhythmic sets and mixing contemporary sounds with classics of the genre.

Since 2012, Rawdølff has played in the biggest and hippest Parisian clubs such as Arc Club Paris, The Key, Titty Twister, Matignon … or abroad as in the VIP Room (Dubai), Fratelli (Romania), The Temple (Egypt), Theatro (Marrakech)…

His rising popularity brought him opportunities to share the stage with international artists such as Lil Pump, Lil Wayne, ASAP Rocky, Rick Ross, Cassie, The Game, Trey Songz, Redfoo as well as DJs such as Carnage, Ofenbach and Cut Killer.

Along the way, he has remixed and collaborated with numerous French and International artists including Nas [“I Can (Rawdølff Remix)”]; Gorillaz [“Feel Good Inc. (Rawdølff Remix)”]; Jidenna [“Little Bit More (Rawdølff & DJ Sol Dubai Remix)”]; DJ Khaled & Drake [“To the Max (Rawdølff & Ron BNZ Remix)”].

In June 2019, international publisher Warner Chappell Music France signed Rawdølff as a DJ & Producer. This signing was an important milestone in his career and since then, he has been working in studio creating new music, the first of which he is ready to unleash now…

The first drop is his brilliant 2021 interpretation of “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head“, originally a global (2001) smash for Kylie Minogue, but now titled “Outta My Head” with vocals by UK Pop Star Tara McDonald.

Says Rawdølff, “I’m always excited to explore new worlds and genres of music and make them my own. I fell in love with Kylie’s vocals - I couldn’t get it out of my head - and with this interpretation, I wanted to create something new and unexpected with this much loved song, giving it a Rawdølff twist!”

Tara McDonald dubbed "the Queen of dance" and famously described by Rolling Stone magazine as "The white singer with the black voice", is no stranger to hits. Tara has previously featured on global dance records from Armand van Helden, David Guetta, Axwell, Zion & Lennox, Snoop Dogg, Afrojack amongst others.

Says an elated Tara, "When I heard the demo of this song, my first reaction was that I have to sing on this record! I pitched my vocals to Rawdølff and luckily he loved it! I thought his production was really special - even though it's a cover it still has its own unique identity. This is a tribute to an incredible song and the icon Kylie Minogue who's always been one of my favourite pop stars."

The Official Music Video for “Outta My Head” is inspired by the synthwave and retrowave style and is a visual treat.

The main version and the `Billy Da Kid & Selekio UK Radio Mix’ is out today; available across all leading streaming services in India / South Asia, exclusively via 9122 Records