Blake Shelton opens up about his love story with Gwen Stefani

MUMBAI: Blake Shelton is typically a quip machine, but he was surprisingly earnest as he recently reflected on falling in love with Gwen Stefani.

During the "Road to Lives-10th Anniversary Edition" special of The Voice, which aired on Monday, May 3, the country singer admitted that meeting the No Doubt leader is the best part of having hosted the NBC competition series for the past decade.

"People ask me all the time, 'What's the greatest thing that has happened for you since you've been on The Voice?'" he recalled. "That's a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It's hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here's this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me."

Blake continued, "I love it when she's here. She brings a very complicated element of competition, for me in particular. But I love that. I love the challenge. Just knowing that she's there, and she has my back, is pretty cool."

He went on to admit that the pairing would have seemed unlikely to him when he was much younger, even though it's now quite real, given that they announced their engagement on Oct. 27 after five years of dating.

"If you would have told me back in 1996 that Gwen Stefani was gonna be my girlfriend, I would have laughed you out of the room," Blake said. "You know what I'm saying? I would have thought you were crazy. Saying it right now, I almost bust out laughing. That's how ridiculous it is."

For her part, Gwen was a guest on Late Night last month, where Seth Meyers asked for updates on the wedding planning. Gwen shared that the couple currently expects the guest list to "be, like, my mom and my dad and just literally going to be just family, and we are looking forward to that."

Watch footage of Blake's heartfelt remarks in the above Instagram post.