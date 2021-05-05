For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 May 2021 15:42 |  By RnMTeam

Blake Shelton opens up about his love story with Gwen Stefani

MUMBAI: Blake Shelton is typically a quip machine, but he was surprisingly earnest as he recently reflected on falling in love with Gwen Stefani.

During the "Road to Lives-10th Anniversary Edition" special of The Voice, which aired on Monday, May 3, the country singer admitted that meeting the No Doubt leader is the best part of having hosted the NBC competition series for the past decade.

"People ask me all the time, 'What's the greatest thing that has happened for you since you've been on The Voice?'" he recalled. "That's a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It's hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here's this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me."

Blake continued, "I love it when she's here. She brings a very complicated element of competition, for me in particular. But I love that. I love the challenge. Just knowing that she's there, and she has my back, is pretty cool."

He went on to admit that the pairing would have seemed unlikely to him when he was much younger, even though it's now quite real, given that they announced their engagement on Oct. 27 after five years of dating.

"If you would have told me back in 1996 that Gwen Stefani was gonna be my girlfriend, I would have laughed you out of the room," Blake said. "You know what I'm saying? I would have thought you were crazy. Saying it right now, I almost bust out laughing. That's how ridiculous it is."

For her part, Gwen was a guest on Late Night last month, where Seth Meyers asked for updates on the wedding planning. Gwen shared that the couple currently expects the guest list to "be, like, my mom and my dad and just literally going to be just family, and we are looking forward to that."

Watch footage of Blake's heartfelt remarks in the above Instagram post.

Tags
Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani The Voice music
Related news
News | 05 May 2021

Rising pop duo Cat & Calmell release new song, announce debut EP

MUMBAI: Rising Sydney duo Cat & Calmell reveal details of their forthcoming debut EP, 'Life Of Mine', due for release 25 June via EMI, and unveil their playful third single and video, "jorge".

read more
News | 05 May 2021

Britney Spears speaks out against documentaries portrayal her traumatizing life

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is speaking out against the documentaries highlighting her battle against her father, Jamie Spears', role as her conservator.

read more
News | 05 May 2021

Gen Z breakout boyband here at last reveals video for debut single "Tongue"

MUMBAI: Formed in 2020 and now with almost 2 million followers on TikTok plus hundreds of fan accounts across all social media platforms, Here At Last, have made the leap from obscurity with a masterstroke of collective thinking.

read more
News | 05 May 2021

Jacqueline Fernandez congratulates Urvashi Rautela as “Doob Gaye” becomes a blockbuster super hit song, breaks records

MUMBAI: As of now Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa’s latest single hit “Doob Gaye” is topping the charts since the release and fans can’t stop listening to it.

read more
News | 05 May 2021

Singer Soumita Saha pays tribute to Enrique Iglesias on his Birthday

MUMBAI: Admiring a talented person can be one of the most beautiful thing under the sun. Celebrities have always been vocal about people they admire. Famous actress like Lisa Soberano normalized Fangirling having declared herself as K-Pop Fangirl.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

News
BIG FM launches a new initiative #BIGHUG, aims to spread smiles and positivity to those affected by Covid

MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more

News
EXIT Festival announce 20 new names for 20th anniversary edition this sumner

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more

News
Pilot Events will present valuable data for Night Time Economy to reopen

MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more

News
The Iconic Fast & Furious franchise drop an exclusive podcast series in partnership with US Entertainment Weekly ahead of the much-awaited release of F9

MUMBAI: After more than 20 years & 9 movies, the largerread more

top# 5 articles

1
Benny Dayal lists down his top 5 picks

MUMBAI: When he forayed into Bollywood with ‘Pappu Can’t Dance Saala’ way back in 2008, no one could have fathomed the sensation Benny Dayal would...read more

2
French DJ & Producer RAWDØLFF drops 2021 version of Kylie Minogue's global smash "Can't Get You Out Of My Head"

MUMBAI: Warner Chappell Music signed artist Rawdølff is originally from Normandy in France and has been a DJ & Producer, passionate about the...read more

3
Gen Z breakout boyband here at last reveals video for debut single "Tongue"

MUMBAI: Formed in 2020 and now with almost 2 million followers on TikTok plus hundreds of fan accounts across all social media platforms, Here At...read more

4
Britney Spears speaks out against documentaries portrayal her traumatizing life

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is speaking out against the documentaries highlighting her battle against her father, Jamie Spears', role as her conservator....read more

5
Singer Soumita Saha pays tribute to Enrique Iglesias on his Birthday

MUMBAI: Admiring a talented person can be one of the most beautiful thing under the sun. Celebrities have always been vocal about people they admire...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games