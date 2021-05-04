For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 May 2021

The Offspring's Dexter Holland: Feels right to write songs about what's going on

MUMBAI: American rock band The Offspring talks of everything that is happening in the United States right now in their 10th LP, "Let The Bad Times Roll".

Frontman Dexter Holland says there has been a lot of "crazy politics" going on in the US, which is why this is the right time for the album to come out.

"It felt right to be writing these songs that talk about what's going on right now. The time was right for this record. The social upheaval of the past year has been incredible. There's a lot of crazy politics going on," Holland said, in an interview with contactmusic.com.

He added: "There's definitely been things going on in the US that feel very America-centric to us. But we see it going on around the world too -- in Hong Kong, for example, and Myanmar."

The band, which had been together for eight years, got their big break with their 1994 album "Smash".

Recalling those days, Holland said: "Talk about a complete change of life. Within three months, we'd gone from what we were to being a full-time punk rock group, or rock'n'roll band. It was a rollercoaster, (by then) we'd been doing the band for a long time, and that was an advantage for us."

(Source: IANS)

