News |  04 May 2021 17:51 |  By RnMTeam

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' celebrates wedding anniversary with wild Vegas Wedding

MUMBAI: Sophie Turner is commemorating her and Joe Jonas' wild wedding in Las Vegas, two years after the couple officially tied the knot.

On May 1, the Game of Thrones alum took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their surprise first wedding, which occurred less than two hours after the Jonas Brothers performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The low-key, kitschy-on-purpose event featured stars like Diplo in the audience. Country duo Dan + Shay performed a song.

"Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat," Sophie wrote in the Instagram caption.

The pics include one of Sophie with her sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to Joe's brother Nick Jonas, and Danielle Jonas, who is married to Kevin Jonas. Another photo shows the two rocking pink sunglasses as they stand at the altar. A third features Sophie and Joe, who welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, last summer, taking a swim while in full clothes.

Joe also posted about the anniversary on Instagram, sharing photos of the same night with the caption, "Married as F@$K for 2 years! Love you bub @sophiet."

More than a month after their Vegas nuptials, Sophie and Joe tied the knot for a second time in France, with friends like her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who missed the first wedding, in attendance.

Joe popped the question to the Survive star in 2018. In an interview with Marie Claire, the actress gushed over her relationship with the "Cool" singer.

"It's lovely to be engaged," she told the magazine. "Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person."

Sophie Turner Joe Jonas
