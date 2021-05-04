For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 May 2021 12:27 |  By RnMTeam

René LaVice drops gritty D&B banger!

MUMBAI: Following his release of Jump alongside Stanton Warriors, Knytro and Deadly, Device head honcho René LaVice returns to his D&B Arena Award nominated label once more for new single Budz.

The new single also follows earlier release this year I’ve Been Waiting alongside Richter, Dr. Apollo and Gracie Van Brunt as René continues to champion the most exciting, up and coming talent on his imprint.

With Device recently hitting the one year anniversary milestone and being nominated for best newcomer label at the D&B Arena Awards last year, René’s label direction has demonstrated its ethos of pushing genre boundaries, whilst showcasing fresh artists as well as his own top-tier collabs.

The Device label family now includes the likes of S.P.Y, Benny L, Danny Byrd, Halflight, Something Something, The Melody Men, Future Cut, Camden Cox and more, putting Device at the forefront amongst its peers.

With René’s additional stand-alone accolades including multiple D&B Beatport Chart toppers, world-wide hits including The Calling feat. Ivy Mairi whilst presenting his tastemaker D&B show on BBC Radio 1, René LaVice is primed to maintain his reign as a true leader in D&B as he takes his Device label to the next level in its second year.

Back on his imprint, René now delivers gritty D&B heater Budz. Boasting fierce drum patterns, rattling bass, and slick vocal cuts Budz makes for a dance floor weapon set for club reopening’s with the gun fingers seal of approval.

René LaVice - Budz is out now via Device.

