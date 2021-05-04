John Mayer and Cazzie David seen hanging out together in L.A.

MUMBAI: John Mayer and Cazzie David enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles this week.
On Saturday, May 1, the "Gravity" singer and the comedian were spotted having dinner together at sushi restaurant Katsuya in Studio City. A source tells that they believe there is nothing romantic to this outing and that John is single.
This isn't the first time that John and Cazzie, who is Larry David's daughter and previously dated Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, have been seen hanging out. In fact, the two have seemingly been friends for a while. In October 2018, Cazzie appeared on John's unofficial Instagram live show Current Mood, where she grilled him on a variety of TMI topics—such as if he masturbates to his own music. (He says he doesn't.)
He also opened up about his dating life, and how he has been rejected a lot for being what he called "PR poison" for celebrities.
"I don't think that people are into the idea of like, 'I snagged John Mayer'," he explained. (And yes, he said this before Jessica Simpson released details about their relationship in her new tell-all Open Book.)
He also confirmed when Cazzie asked that he does occasionally play his music for dates.
"If it's after a show and a girl asks me to sing 'Your Body is a Wonderland,' do you want to be the kind of guy who goes, 'No,' or do you want to be the kind of guy that goes like, 'We've got the afternoon...?'" he responded. "You want to play along."
While Cazzie and John haven't been seen in public together recently, they have appeared to keep up with one another on social media. Both regularly like one another's Instagram posts.
