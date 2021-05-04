For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 May 2021 14:33

Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani is not returning to the show

MUMBAI: Young pop star Neha Kakkar, who enjoys an unmatched fandom, has left her fans concerned with her conspicuous absence from Indian Idol 12 two week in a row. Loyal viewers of the singing reality show have been wondering why the singer is not shooting.

Given the strict bio bubble, all three judges - Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya chose to excuse themselves from joining the team, owing to previous commitments. As for the previous week, Neha was celebrating her six-month anniversary and had taken a break from work to spend time with husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Last weekend, the show saw Anu Malik and lyricist Manoj Muntashir filling in for the judges, while Aditya Narayan was back as the host, after recovering from the coronavirus. The team will be filming in Daman for a couple of more episodes, till shooting is permitted in Mumbai. Hence, you would be missing Neha, Vishal and Himesh in the coming episodes of Indian Idol 12.

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, through his social media, also addressed the current situation on Indian Idol 12. On Sunday, he shared a photo of himself on Instagram and wrote that he has been getting a flood of messages asking him why he was not on the show, and whether he is in good health. The musician assured fans that all was well but given he is living with his parents currently, he did not want to risk them by stepping outside. He also said that it wasn’t possible for him to stay in Daman for Indian Idol shoot.

“A flood of messages yesterday, asking why I wasn’t on @indianidol2021 and whether I’m in good health. 1. I’m perfectly fine & isolating as we should all be. Helping others as best I can from here, working out and waiting for this storm to pass. 2. My parents are currently living with me, so to step outside and come back might put them at risk. If I went to Daman (where Idol is shooting in a tight bio-bubble), I’d have to stay in Daman itself, which I can’t do,” he wrote.

Indian Idol 12 Neha Kakar Himesh Reshamiyya Vishal Dadlani
