Comedian Nikki Glaser to play host at the first ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted Ceremony

MUMBAI: Laughter riot Nikki Glaser will help MTV honor the year’s biggest moments in pop culture as she hosts the newly introduced MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony. The unfiltered comedian is all set to be all the frontlines of the first-of-its kind event will air a day after the glittering award ceremony.
The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted event will celebrate the jaw-dropping, feisty and dramatic moments from a number of nominated reality TV shows. RuPaul’s Drag Race leads the unscripted nominations with a total of five nominations for categories including best reality cast, best competition series and best host. Among the other MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted nominees are Bling Empire, 90 Day Fiancé, The Bachelorette and Legendary.
Witness the two-day star studded MTV Movie & TV Awards gala stream in the country on 17th and 18th May 2021 exclusively on Voot Select
