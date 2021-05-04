For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 May 2021 11:31 |  By RnMTeam

Cocoelusive drops her Dua Lipa inspired new R&B tinged single 'Your Ways'

MUMBAI: Cocoelusive's latest 'Your ways' manifests as a fusion of pop and R&B melodies resulting in an atmosphere that's haunting and dreamy, intimate and accessible. Taking a page from Dua Lipa with the unforgettable melody “if you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebody,” the melodic delivery is about Cocoelusive asserting herself in a relationship that had always been one sided followed by infidelity. "Everything from the melody to the lyrical representation of ‘Don’t start now’ correlated to what I wanted to talk about at the time. I speak about the beginning of resentment creeping in while still doing everything to keep the relationship standing," the artist explains.

Cocoelusive overcomes Dua Lipa R&B
