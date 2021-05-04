CMC$ & Gia Koka release new summer hit 'Oh Mama'

MUMBAI: CMC$ is ready for his first release of 2021! And also the first of many house singles he will release. For ‘Oh Mama’ CMC$ teamed up with Gia Koka and make their debut on Disco:Wax, the Scandinavian pop brand of Sony. Gia is no stranger to CMC$ since they released their platinum single ‘Not Going Home’ together which got over 150 million streams on Spotify. These results from the past are a good indication for the success that will follow with this new release. ‘Oh Mama’ starts off with a piano and the very recognizable sound of Gia Koka’s voice. The lyrics are catchy and the melody sticks in your head for the rest of the day. We can totally see this track become the next summer hit.
CMC$ has built up a proven track record of releasing high impact material resonating on an epic scale. As well as catching the ears of global powerhouses such as Martin Garrix, Diplo, Steve Aoki, the career of CMC$ has proven to be driving on a constant upward trajectory.
‘Oh Mama’ feels for me as a fresh start, this will be my first of many house singles! I’m super excited for my second collaboration with Gia Koka our previous single ‘Not Going Home’ got over a smashing 150million stream
-CMC$ on the track-
MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more
MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more
MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more
MUMBAI: After more than 20 years & 9 movies, the largerread more
MUMBAI: Cocoelusive's latest 'Your ways' manifests as a fusion of pop and R&B melodies resulting in an atmosphere that's haunting and dreamy,...read more
MUMBAI: Anabel Englund returns with her new track out today. 'Waiting For You' by Anabel Englund & Yotto captures the singer/songwriter’s...read more
MUMBAI: Popular music composer G Skillz is coming up with his new song titled ‘Little Star’, release date of which is yet to be announced, and the...read more
MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist Gulzar and singer Sukhwinder Singh have created the title track of the upcoming comedy cartoon show 'Lambu-G Tingu-G', along...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar is now happily married to singer-actor Rohanpreet Singh, and her former boyfriend Himansh Kohli claims he’s also found his...read more