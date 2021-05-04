For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 May 2021 11:29

CMC$ & Gia Koka release new summer hit 'Oh Mama'

MUMBAI: CMC$ is ready for his first release of 2021! And also the first of many house singles he will release. For ‘Oh Mama’ CMC$ teamed up with Gia Koka and make their debut on Disco:Wax, the Scandinavian pop brand of Sony. Gia is no stranger to CMC$ since they released their platinum single ‘Not Going Home’ together which got over 150 million streams on Spotify. These results from the past are a good indication for the success that will follow with this new release. ‘Oh Mama’ starts off with a piano and the very recognizable sound of Gia Koka’s voice. The lyrics are catchy and the melody sticks in your head for the rest of the day. We can totally see this track become the next summer hit.

CMC$ has built up a proven track record of releasing high impact material resonating on an epic scale. As well as catching the ears of global powerhouses such as Martin Garrix, Diplo, Steve Aoki, the career of CMC$ has proven to be driving on a constant upward trajectory.

‘Oh Mama’ feels for me as a fresh start, this will be my first of many house singles! I’m super excited for my second collaboration with Gia Koka our previous single ‘Not Going Home’ got over a smashing 150million stream

-CMC$ on the track-

Gia Koka Martin Garrix Diplo Steve Aoki
