Anabel Englund and Yotto link up on new single 'Waiting For You'

MUMBAI: Anabel Englund returns with her new track out today. 'Waiting For You' by Anabel Englund & Yotto captures the singer/songwriter’s entrancing sound--oftentimes bright and carefree with her authentic Southern California breeziness, and other times irresistibly alluring with her dark, smouldering touch—bedded by the Finnish producer’s dreamy soundscape. The song will also appear on Englund’s Messing With Magic Deluxe Album which is also available for pre-save today.
Set for release on May 21st, the deluxe version of Messing With Magic will highlight five new songs including 'Waiting For You,' 'Don’t Say Goodbye (I’m Not Ready),' dedicated to her grandmother Cloris Leachman who recently passed away, 'Boogie All Night,' a collaboration track with French producer Dombresky and acoustic versions of two of her #1 dance radio hits 'Picture Us' and 'Underwater.' The original 10-track album—which was described as “smouldering and sultry” by Forbes and “effervescent” by Mixmag features tracks 'So Hot' and its MK & Nightlapse remix, 'Float,' 'See The Sky,' 'Warm Disco' with Lee Foss and 'Messing With Magic' with Jamie Jones.
MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more
MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more
MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more
MUMBAI: After more than 20 years & 9 movies, the largerread more
MUMBAI: Cocoelusive's latest 'Your ways' manifests as a fusion of pop and R&B melodies resulting in an atmosphere that's haunting and dreamy,...read more
MUMBAI: Popular music composer G Skillz is coming up with his new song titled ‘Little Star’, release date of which is yet to be announced, and the...read more
MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist Gulzar and singer Sukhwinder Singh have created the title track of the upcoming comedy cartoon show 'Lambu-G Tingu-G', along...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar is now happily married to singer-actor Rohanpreet Singh, and her former boyfriend Himansh Kohli claims he’s also found his...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood’s gifted actress Urvashi Rautela does wonders when it comes to films and music videos, recently the actress’s latest music video...read more