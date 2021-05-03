For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 May 2021 13:04 |  By RnMTeam

Urvashi Rautela's "Doob Gaye" breaks world record, becomes world's most viewed video continuously trending no.1

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s gifted actress Urvashi Rautela does wonders when it comes to films and music videos, recently the actress’s latest music video with Guru Randhawa became the most viewed music video in just 24 hours. Urvashi Rautela’s acting skills are commendable and you won’t stop yourself from appreciating her roles in the movies like “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “Pagalpanti”, “Sanam Re”, “Singh Saab the Great”, “Mr. Airavata”, and many others. It is not just the films that Urvashi Rautela excels in but also the music videos.

“Doob Gaye” is the music video that features Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa together it follows a very interesting love story between both. The song turned out to be a massive hit as it has already become trending at no 1 position on Youtube charts with 45 million-plus views. Remo Dsouza has directed the music video and also choreographed the ballet-contemporary sequence that Urvashi Rautela can be seen performing on the beach. The heart-touching lyrics are written by Jaani and the music is composed by B Praak under the label of T Series Bhushan Kumar.

The chemistry between Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa in the music video is truly heartening both have done a wonderful performance. Urvashi Rautela looked adorable in the music video especially in the pink satin and the black dress in which she gave absolutely stunning ballet moves. Talking about the dance, the actress did a very great ballet-contemporary performance that was simply beautiful. What amazed us is the expressions she carried throughout the song, those were very convincing. Urvashi Rautela Receiving praises for her impactful acting performance and flawless expressions through the heart-tugging song

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is soon expected to be seen as Poonam Mishra in the Jio Studios web series “Inspector Avinash” along with the actor Randeep Hooda. The actress will also be making her Tamil debut in a big-budget sci-fi film as an II tian and a Microbiologist. Urvashi Rautela has few more southern projects to do like the bilingual thriller “Black Rose” and Bollywood remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The most exciting one is an international music collaboration named “Versace” with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Tags
Urvashi Rautela music Songs
Related news
News | 03 May 2021

Himansh Kohli shares his side of story with ex Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar is now happily married to singer-actor Rohanpreet Singh, and her former boyfriend Himansh Kohli claims he’s also found his happy space. It’s been three years since their breakup, but somehow it's still one of the most talked about relationships in Bollywood.

read more
News | 03 May 2021

Billie Eilish surprises fans with transformed lingerie for British Vogue

MUMBAI: Spare Billie Eilish from your Twitter criticisms: She already knows what you’re going to say.

read more
News | 03 May 2021

Shawn Mendes urges fans to raise funds for COVID 19 affected India

MUMBAI: Singer Shawn Mendes shared a post on Instagram requesting his fans to raise funds for severely COVID 19 affected India. Shawn with Jay Shetty is seeking $1 million to provide some relief from the drastic COVID situation.

read more
News | 03 May 2021

Indo American Singer-Songwriter “Anza” set out to explore the Hinglish genre with her latest “Wild For You”.

MUMBAI: Chicago based Indo American singer songwriter Anza is all thrilled about her new single “Wild For You” that was released on 30th April 9pm .

read more
News | 03 May 2021

Bollywood stalwarts Gulzar, Sukhwinder Singh, and Simaab Sen collaborate for the theme song of POGO’s new comedy show ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’

MUMBAI: POGO, the kids’ favourite entertainment destination by WarnerMedia India, has launched its brand new wacky action-comedy ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’ with a foot-tapping title track!

read more

RnM Biz

News
EXIT Festival announce 20 new names for 20th anniversary edition this sumner

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more

News
Pilot Events will present valuable data for Night Time Economy to reopen

MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more

News
The Iconic Fast & Furious franchise drop an exclusive podcast series in partnership with US Entertainment Weekly ahead of the much-awaited release of F9

MUMBAI: After more than 20 years & 9 movies, the largerread more

News
Diesby launches his new EP, Karwaan

MUMBAI: Diesby launched his latest EP in the genre of R&B Music, Karwaan on the official youtread more

News
The Future of Indian Independent Music Industry

Indi Pop – Indie – Independent – the three avatars of what we call in India as non-filmread more

top# 5 articles

1
Billie Eilish surprises fans with transformed lingerie for British Vogue

MUMBAI: Spare Billie Eilish from your Twitter criticisms: She already knows what you’re going to say. The newly blonde “Your Power” singer is...read more

2
Paradigm Records drops fresh music with their latest English EP 'Magic & Pasta'

MUMBAI: Paradigm Records headed by ‘Apram Lamba’ is an Indian label dedicated to building the culture and category of non-film music in India. It’s...read more

3
Himansh Kohli shares his side of story with ex Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar is now happily married to singer-actor Rohanpreet Singh, and her former boyfriend Himansh Kohli claims he’s also found his...read more

4
Paradigm Records drops fresh music with their latest English EP 'Magic & Pasta'

MUMBAI: Paradigm Records headed by ‘Apram Lamba’ is an Indian label dedicated to building the culture and category of non-film music in India. It’s...read more

5
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas urge everyone to do their bit in raising funds relating to COVID crisis in India

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a video with her husband Nick Jonas and urged everyone to do their bit in raising funds for the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games