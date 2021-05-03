Urvashi Rautela's "Doob Gaye" breaks world record, becomes world's most viewed video continuously trending no.1

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s gifted actress Urvashi Rautela does wonders when it comes to films and music videos, recently the actress’s latest music video with Guru Randhawa became the most viewed music video in just 24 hours. Urvashi Rautela’s acting skills are commendable and you won’t stop yourself from appreciating her roles in the movies like “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “Pagalpanti”, “Sanam Re”, “Singh Saab the Great”, “Mr. Airavata”, and many others. It is not just the films that Urvashi Rautela excels in but also the music videos.

“Doob Gaye” is the music video that features Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa together it follows a very interesting love story between both. The song turned out to be a massive hit as it has already become trending at no 1 position on Youtube charts with 45 million-plus views. Remo Dsouza has directed the music video and also choreographed the ballet-contemporary sequence that Urvashi Rautela can be seen performing on the beach. The heart-touching lyrics are written by Jaani and the music is composed by B Praak under the label of T Series Bhushan Kumar.

The chemistry between Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa in the music video is truly heartening both have done a wonderful performance. Urvashi Rautela looked adorable in the music video especially in the pink satin and the black dress in which she gave absolutely stunning ballet moves. Talking about the dance, the actress did a very great ballet-contemporary performance that was simply beautiful. What amazed us is the expressions she carried throughout the song, those were very convincing. Urvashi Rautela Receiving praises for her impactful acting performance and flawless expressions through the heart-tugging song

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is soon expected to be seen as Poonam Mishra in the Jio Studios web series “Inspector Avinash” along with the actor Randeep Hooda. The actress will also be making her Tamil debut in a big-budget sci-fi film as an II tian and a Microbiologist. Urvashi Rautela has few more southern projects to do like the bilingual thriller “Black Rose” and Bollywood remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The most exciting one is an international music collaboration named “Versace” with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan.