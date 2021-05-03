Shawn Mendes urges fans to raise funds for COVID 19 affected India

MUMBAI: Singer Shawn Mendes shared a post on Instagram requesting his fans to raise funds for severely COVID 19 affected India. Shawn with Jay Shetty is seeking $1 million to provide some relief from the drastic COVID situation.

COVID 19 situation in India is perhaps the worst in the world at the moment. Many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Bhumi Pednekar amongst others are creating awareness through their social media and arranging for medical equipment all over the country. Looking at the dire situation, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has decided to lend a hand by raising $1 million through social media. Shawn has posted a fundraiser where citizens can donate from $10 to $1000. Shawn has started this in association with author Jay Shetty as a concerned world citizen.

Shawn said, “If you have ever been touched by India’s culture or India’s people, just donate or share or anything you can do to help.” Shawn mentioned that Jay Shetty has initiated the fundraiser and is trying to raise a million dollars. Shawn also said that Jay has a sponsor that will double the raised amount as a gesture of goodwill. Celebrities from all over the country are working relentlessly from their end to support the medical staff, which is facing the maximum difficulty in these times.

Shawn wrote in the caption, “Help me and my friend @jayshetty raise $1M”. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently donated 100 oxygen cylinders to different parts of the country. Other celebrities like Kartik Aaryan and Rajkummar Rao are also using their millions of reach on several social platforms to create awareness regarding the emergency situations occurring for people in the form of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. On 29 April, 3,86,555 new COVID cases were found in India with a 7 day average of 3,57,040.