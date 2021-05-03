For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 May 2021 16:54 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas urge everyone to do their bit in raising funds relating to COVID crisis in India

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a video with her husband Nick Jonas and urged everyone to do their bit in raising funds for the COVID crisis in India. In the video, the actress and the pop singer said that the funds raised will straightly be used to provide healthcare facilities.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COQx_PQDsw-/?igshid=n8dquvw5taif

https://www.instagram.com/tv/COOPAdrHyc3/?igshid=r0z2llrji094

She captioned the post, "#TogetherForIndia…. Thank you all for your support and donations. Your contributions are going to make a tangible difference in this fight against the vicious spread of Covid 19 in India. There is so much left to do and we hope that this momentum we have built will continue."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in an OTT film with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. She will next feature in Keanu Reeves' action film 'Matrix 4'.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas covid pandemic India
