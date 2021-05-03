Kumar Sanu emphasises on importance of helping others

MUMBAI: Singer Kumar Sanu believes that it is important that people help each other in the tough times of the Covid pandemic.
"I request people to help others. There are so many who have lost their jobs, and essential workers are putting their lives at risk for us. Please do your part to help them while keeping safe," he said, while speaking to IANS.
The singer released his new track " Main chup hun" on Friday. The track has lyrics and vocals by Kumar Sanu and Mistu Bardhan.
The veteran singer feels, music affects our lives deeply.
"Music affects the way we live. Our thoughts, our joys and sorrows, the way we think and the way we dance, all of it moving to the unending melodies and patterns of the soundtrack of our lives," he says.
(Source: IANS)
