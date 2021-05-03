Indo American Singer-Songwriter “Anza” set out to explore the Hinglish genre with her latest “Wild For You”.

MUMBAI: Chicago based Indo American singer songwriter Anza is all thrilled about her new single “Wild For You” that was released on 30th April 9pm . “The song is a light hearted Hindi / English track speaking to relationships where one partner is unsure of where it’s going and yearns to know more. The video is a fun take on the concept where literally the artist has gone 'Wild for the person" and is seen being kidnapped by several mascots in wild animal costumes as she runs for her life in a forest”, says Anza.

The song has a short back story to it where it was written during the pandemic inspired after reading a movie script that Anza had received. Her want to get into the perspective of the lead actress made her write the song.

Anza says “ Most of my themes in songs I have released center around female empowerment & independence. This one contradicts the persona of a strong independent woman who is having a difficult time focusing on her day to day life because of her infatuation with this new guy. The song takes a fun take with casual lyrics of her inner battles with this new feeling that she is not prepared for.”

Originally born and raised in Assam, India as Anuja Barua, Anza ( Stagename) crafts music that dabbles in contemporary pop celebrating cultural diversity, women empowerment and eclectic Indian flavours. Currently residing in Chicago, Illinois, Anza has been writing music since her teenage years that started with writing poetry that gradually evolved to poetry with melody. After graduation, Anza started exploring the sync licensing side of the music industry. Some notable placements include Ellen Degeneres Show and placements in multiple international music libraries and catalogues.